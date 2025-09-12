Colorado High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (CHSAA) — September 12, 2025
There are 98 high school football games in Colorado on Friday, September 12. You can follow every game live on our Colorado High School Football Scoreboard.
This week highlights many games featuring some of Colorado's best teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be when Loveland takes on Pine Creek.
Colorado High School Football Games to Watch — September 12, 2025
With numerous games featuring top rated teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Colorado high school football pushes on.
CHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 19 games scheduled in the CHSAA 5A classification on Friday, September 12, including Skyridge vs Cherry Creek. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 20 games scheduled in the CHSAA 4A classification on Friday, September 12, highlighted by Lewis-Palmer vs Palmer Ridge. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 23 games scheduled in the CHSAA 3A classification on Friday, September 12, including Steamboat Springs vs Aspen. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 23 games scheduled in the CHSAA 2A classification on Friday, September 12, highlighted by Denver West vs Manual. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 17 games scheduled in the CHSAA 1A classification on Friday, September 12, including Wiggins vs Highland. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 1A 6 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 13 games scheduled in the CHSAA 1A 6 Man classification on Friday, September 12. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 1A 6 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 1A 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 14 games scheduled in the CHSAA 1A 8 Man classification on Friday, September 12. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 1A 8 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
