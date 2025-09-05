Colorado High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (CHSAA) — September 5, 2025
There are 96 high school football games in Colorado on Friday, September 5. You can follow every game live on our Colorado High School Football Scoreboard.
This week highlights many games featuring some of Colorado's best teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be when Legend takes on Columbine.
Colorado High School Football Games to Watch — September 5, 2025
With numerous games featuring top rated teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Colorado high school football pushes on.
CHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 15 games scheduled in the CHSAA 5A classification on Friday, September 5, including Brophy College Prep vs Regis Jesuit. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 24 games scheduled in the CHSAA 4A classification on Friday, September 5, highlighted by Loveland vs Mountain View. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 18 games scheduled in the CHSAA 3A classification on Friday, September 5, including Conifer vs D'Evelyn. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 19 games scheduled in the CHSAA 2A classification on Friday, September 5, highlighted by Sterling vs Lamar. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 15 games scheduled in the CHSAA 1A classification on Friday, September 5, including Littleton vs Jefferson. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 1A 6 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 13 games scheduled in the CHSAA 1A 6 Man classification on Friday, September 5, including Kim/Branson vs Granada. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 1A 6 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 1A 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 15 games scheduled in the CHSAA 1A 8 Man classification on Friday, September 5, including Sargent vs Hayden. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 1A 8 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
