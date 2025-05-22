Colorado's top performing high school baseball hitters in 2025: Vote for the best
Colorado doesn't get enough credit for producing high-level baseball talent. A number of big leaguers have come from the great state, like Chase Headley, John Stearns and James Mouton.
The following names have made quite the impression this season after leading in major statistical categories like homeruns, RBIs, batting average and hits. Players selected for this poll generally range within the Top 5 of a category.
These players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Take a look at the top hitters in 2025 and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Wednesday, May 28 at 8 p.m. (PT).
TOP BASEBALL HITTERS IN CO
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of May 21, 2025)
1. Mason Griffin, Fossil Ridge, Sr.
Griffin leads the state in RBIs with 49 in 25 games off 42 hits. The standout senior also added 11 doubles, six triples and six homers while batting .512.
2. Zack Hale, The Classical Academy, Sr.
Hale also drove in 49 RBIs from 42 hits in 25 games while batting .627 and belting a state-leading 16 homers this spring. He only struck out four times in 94 plate appearances.
3. Ben Simons, Coal Ridge, Sr.
Simons is batting .620 with 47 RBIs off 44 hits and scored 48 runs in 24 games with 15 doubles and five triples. He also successfully stole 27 bases.
4. Derek Gordon, Castle View, Sr.
Gordon's 11 homers are the second-best mark in the state while batting .447 with 44 RBIs off 38 hits with nine doubles an 27 runs scored in 25 games.
5. Connor Larkin, Cherry Creek, Sr.
Larkin is batting .450 with 35 RBIs, 36 hits, 10 homers and nine doubles this season through 25 games.
6. Austin Waltemath, Brighton, Sr.
Waltemath sits atop the homerun leaderboard with 10 in 24 games while batting .500 with 32 RBIs, 37 hits and 28 runs scored.
7. Braydon Ortiz, Las Animas, So.
Ortiz is tied for the most hits this season with 46. The standout sophomore drove in 27 runs, hit 12 doubles and hit .648 through 23 games.
8. Landon Kennell, Delta, Jr.
Kennell also has 46 hits this spring while batting .554 with 31 RBIs, 40 runs, 12 double, five triples and five dingers.
9. TJ Eurich, Simla, Sr.
Eurich led the state in stolen bases with 41 while batting .417 with 12 RBIs of 25 hits and scoring 42 runs and drawing 20 walks.
10. Brendan Fritch, Broomfield, Sr.
Fritch is batting .583 with 42 hits, 29 RBIs, eight doubles, five triples and four homers while drawing 17 walks in 24 games for top team in Colorado.
VOTING POLL
The voting poll will close on Wednesday, May 28 at 8 p.m. (PT).
