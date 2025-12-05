Star Players to Watch on Colorado Championship Saturday, as Three High School Football State Titles Are Decided
The Colorado high school football season ends Saturday, Dec. 6 with the championship games in Class 5A, 4A and 3A all taking place.
The games will be held at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, home of the Colorado State Rams.
Class 3A is up first with No. 1 Windsor taking on No. 2 Pomona at 10 a.m., followed by 4A at 1:30 p.m. featuring No. 1 Dakota Ridge and No. 3 Palmer Ridge, and ending at 5 p.m. when No. 1 Cherry Creek and No. 2 Ralston Valley battle for the 5A crown.
Here’s a look at some of the best players in the state that’ll be competing for a state title on Saturday.
Ty Goettsche, Cherry Creek, TE, senior
The senior TE and Colorado’s No. 1 prospect, according to 247sports, leads the Bruins in touchdown receptions this season with nine of them and is second on the team in receiving yards with 505. He’ll be looking to add a couple more TDs before heading off to BYU next season, and a third title in four seasons for Cherry Creek.
Zeke Andrews, Ralston Valley, ATH, senior
Andrews should get comfortable while playing inside Canvas Stadium as that’s where the Colorado State-commit will be playing next season. He comes into the title game passing for 2,618 yards while completing over 75% (178-for-235) of his passes, along with 25 TDs to only three interceptions. He’s also the Mustangs leading rusher with 749 yards on 107 carries with 13 TDs.
Braylon Hodge, Cherry Creek, LB, senior
Leading the Bruins defense has been Hodge and his team-high 111 tackles out of the LB position. The Bruins are allowing only 10.3 points per game, and it starts with the Oregon-commit in Hodge.
Ethan Shirazi, Ralston Valley, WR/CB, senior
The Mustangs biggest down-field target is Shirazi who has 46 catches for 1,027 yards this season, a team-high. He also leads the team in TD receptions with 12. He’s also got three interceptions on defense to lead Ralston Valley there as well.
Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais, Cherry Creek, DL, senior
Uma-Cais is fourth on the team in total tackles with 92 and also has a couple sacks on the year to power the Bruins defensive line. He’s heading to Washington next year to play college ball.
Nico Benallo, Ralston Valley, WR, senior
Picking up yardage underneath the defense is Benallo who is by far the biggest target in the passing game for the Mustangs with 81 receptions this year. Those catches total up to 901 receiving yards, second on the team, and his eight TDs are also second on the squad.
Oliver Miller, Cherry Creek, OT, senior
The Bruins have rushed for 2,427 yards this season and helping create those holes is Miller. He’ll be heading off to Kansas State next year but not before he tries to create some gaps at Canvas Stadium on Saturday.
Jake Lester, Ralston Valley, OLB, senior
Lester is the biggest defensive weapon for the Mustangs with 75 total tackles, third most on the team, and a team-high 7.5 sacks. He’s also been good at punching the ball out, forcing four fumbles in 2025.
Maxwell Lovett, Cherry Creek, WR, senior
Lovett is the top receiver for the Bruins coming into the title game, leading the team with 771 receiving yards on 39 receptions. He’s also second in TDs with eight of them on the year and is heading to Kansas State next year in college.
Jayden Fox, Cherry Creek, RB, senior
Fox is the bell bow for the Bruins, racking up 1,517 rushing yards this season on 106 carries. He’s got 22 rushing TDs and is also a weapon in the passing game with 17 catches for 218 yards and three more scores. Fox is committed to UNLV.
Cade Holles, Cherry Creek, EDGE, senior
Holles is another big body on the line for the Bruins where he has 88 tackles this season, fifth-most on the team, and has one sack and one fumble recovery. He’s committed to Wake Forest for next year.
Brady Vodicka, Cherry Creek, QB, senior
Vodicka has completed nearly 70% of his passes this season (169-for-246) to help rack up 2,671 passing yards. He’s got 36 TDs to only five interceptions and hopes to get Cherry Creek back-to-back state crowns before heading off to Louisiana Tech next season.
Damarius Lavender, Cherry Creek, S, senior
Lavender might be the best unsigned player in the state with two interceptions and a fumble recovery this season at the safety spot for the Bruins. He’s also got 94 total tackles, third-most on the team.
Alijah Landrum-Hamilton, Cherry Creek, WR, junior
The clear No. 2 wideout option this year has been Landrum-Hamilton who has 27 catches for 470 yards with eight TDs, the latter being tied for second on the team. Look for the junior to be an X-factor in the matchup against Ralston Valley.
Jace Winchester, Dakota Ridge, IOL, senior
The Eagles have been an unstoppable offense with over 5,000 total yards this season, and it starts up front with Winchester. The Idaho-commit hopes to keep that going in the 4A title game Saturday.
Jackson Mabe, Palmer Ridge, RB, senior
Leading a balanced Bears offense is Mabe who has 172 carries for 1,003 rushing yards this season to go with 17 TDs. He’s also got eight catches for 102 yards and two TDs.
Landon Kalsbeck, Dakota Ridge, ATH, senior
Kalsbeck leads the ground game for Dakota Ridge with 102 carries for 967 yards this season with 15 TDs. The Washington State-commit can also get it done catching the ball when his number is called, snagging 21 grabs for 194 yards and seven more scores. On defense, he leads the team in total tackles with 96, is tied for the most sacks with seven and has caused five fumbles.
Zak Crisler, Palmer Ridge, WR/CB, junior
Crisler is the main receiving option with 58 catches for 895 yards, both team highs. He’s also got six TD receptions on the year and is fourth on the team in total tackles on defense with 44.
Kellen Behrendsen, Dakota Ridge, QB, senior
One of the best passers in the whole state this season is Behrendsen who has thrown for 3,104 yards on an 82% completion rate (221-for-270). He’s thrown for 38 TDs and only two INTs, and can get it done on the ground as well. He has 66 carries for 354 yards and four TDs.
Cole Harris, Palmer Ridge, QB, senior
Harris is dual-threat for the Bears with over 2,000 total yards of offense. He’s got 1,820 passing yards on a 63.9% completion mark (117-for-183) with 22 TDs to three INTs. Then on the ground he’s got 75 carries for 529 more yards and six TDs.
Nathan Rodriguez, Dakota Ridge, WR, senior
The main target in the Eagles’ passing game is Rodriguez with 61 receptions this year for 1,076 yards, which leads the team. His 11 TD catches is also a team high.
Deacon Schmitt, Windsor, IOL, senior
The best player on the field in the 3A title game will be Schmitt who is committed to play for Oklahoma next year. The Wizards are a rushing machine behind Schmitt, putting up 3,377 rushing yards and counting on the season.
Luis Santana, Pomona, RB, senior
Santana leads a ground game that’s rushed for 2,795 yards as a team in 2025. The senior has 145 carries for 1,025 of those yards and a team-high eight TDs. He’s also one of the main receiving targets with 21 catches for 328 yards and four TDs.
Adrian Czyszczon, Windsor, RB, senior
One of the state’s top running backs is Czyszczon who has 249 carries for 1,554 yards and 22 TDs to lead the Wizards ground game. He’s also got five catches for 125 yards and two TDs.
Emmitt Munson, Pomona, RB/LB, senior
Munson is second on the team in carries with 67 and has run for 391 yards with seven TDs, the latter tied for second on the team. He gets the job done on defense too with a team-high 85 total tackles.
Mason Moore, Windsor, ATH, senior
If it’s not Czyszczon running the ball, it’s Moore carrying the rock with 125 carries for 1,034 yards and 11 TDs. He’s also thrown 58 passes to rack up 295 passing yards and six TDs to one INT.
Maddox Najera, Pomona, LB, senior
Najera leads the Panthers in sacks with nine on the season and is second in total tackles with 67.
Isaiah Cronk, Windsor, LB, senior
Cronk is everywhere on the defensive side of the ball, putting up 121 total tackles on the season to easily lead the Wizards. He’s also got five interceptions, second on the team, and forced two fumbles.
Jaydon Molina, Pomona, CB/WR, senior
Molina is the top receiving target on offense with 25 catches for 447 yards with eight TDs. Then he swaps over the defense where he has a team-best four interceptions in 2025.