High School

Iowa Girls High School State Basketball: Players To Watch

Key players set for action at the state tournament in Iowa this week.

Dana Becker

Clear Creek Amana’s Averie Lower (10) dribbles the ball as Solon’s Jerzey Haluska (24) defends Dec. 5, 2025 during a girls basketball game in Tiffin, Iowa.
Clear Creek Amana’s Averie Lower (10) dribbles the ball as Solon’s Jerzey Haluska (24) defends Dec. 5, 2025 during a girls basketball game in Tiffin, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament tips off Monday, March 2 from the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

High School on SI previously offered game-by-game predictions, including who we believe will claim one of the five state championships to be awarded at the end of the week.

Now, here is a look at some of the top players set for action at the Iowa girls high school state basketball tournament.

Iowa Girls High School State Basketball Tournament: Players To Watch

Class 5A

Jenica Lewis, Johnston

The future Notre Dame guard is averaging just under 21 points per game while shooting 45 percent from the field and 35 percent from the 3-point line. She is also an excellent free throw shooter, knocking down 86 percent. Lewis provides a team-leading six rebounds and over three assists, as well.

Lizzie Beam, Ankeny Centennial

If the Jaguars are going to upset Johnston, they are going to need a lot from Beam. On the year, the junior is averaging 17 points on 43 percent shooting with six rebounds and two assists - all numbers that lead Ankeny Centennial.

Jayla Williams, Ankeny

Willams has had a phenomenal senior season leading the Hawks, posting over 21 points with 6.5 rebounds and three assists a game. She also posts 3.5 assists and a block a night.

Sira Doumbia, Cedar Rapids Washington

The junior averages a nightly double-double, scoring 16 points with 10 rebounds to go along with almost two blocks and over an assist. She is also shooting 68.5 percent from the field.

Ellie Muller, Dowling Catholic

The Muller girls continue to lead the Maroons, with Ellie, a Missouri commit, scoring 17.5 points, 12.7 rebounds and over three blocks a game. 

Tylee Weite, Valley

Weite leads a balanced Tiger attack at 15 points per game, adding in over five rebounds, nearly two steals and two assists. She is an effective scorer from several spots on the court.

Romey Croatt, Waukee Northwest

The junior is a stat-stuffer for the Wolves, scoring over 13 points per game with six rebounds, nearly three assists and over two steals. She is shooting 46 percent from the field and 79 percent at the free throw line.

Grace Fincham, Iowa City West

Fincham, who will join Drake in the fall, leads the Trojans at 19 points per game with 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and over a steal a night. She has solid splits at 50 percent from the floor, 39 percent from deep and 79 percent at the charity stripe.

Class 4A

Ava Smid, Dallas Center-Grimes

Smid, a sophomore, contributes 12 points a night to go along with seven rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.4 assists.

Lizzy Frazell, Waverly-Shell Rock

Frazell not only averages three assists and three steals per game, she is the leading scorer for the Go-Hawks at 19 points and also adds six rebounds a night.

Braylyn Birmingham, Norwalk

One of the state’s top scorers regardless of class, Birmingham, a sophomore, is averaging a shade over 30 points a night. She also produces nearly eight rebounds, over three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

Ava Putman, Central DeWitt

At over 17 points and nearly five rebounds, Putman paces the Sabers. She also chips in 3.5 assists and three steals.

Melina Snoozy, Sioux City Bishop Heelan

Snoozy nearly averages a double-double at 20 points and eight rebounds to go along with three assists and two steals.

Fayth Sullivan, North Polk

Sullivan is part of a two-headed junior attack for the Comets with Campbell Schulz. Sullivan averages a team-leading 16 points and nine rebounds, adding in 3.3 steals and two assists.

Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana

The future Arizona State Sun Devil paces the Clippers at 24 points per game and just under 10 rebounds with 3.4 steals and three assists.

Macy Comito, Carlisle

An Iowa State commit, Comito will fit in nicely with the Cyclones, as she averages 20 points, 3.4 steals, three assists and three rebounds a game. She is effective from the floor, shooting 49 percent, and free throw line at 85 percent.

Class 3A

Courtney Franck, Mount Vernon

While not the leading scorer, Franck provides leadership and everything else, as the senior averages nine rebounds, six assists and four steals per game. 

Deidra Doeden, Cherokee

The Braves are led by juniors Doeden and Addy Wolfswinkel. Doeden produces just over 16 points with 13 rebounds, two blocks and a steal a night.

Emily Tanny, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Just a freshman, Tanny has been incredible for the Golden Eagles, scoring 20 points per game with six rebounds, four assists, over three steals and a block.

Ava Hocker, Williamsburg

Hocker is a nightly box score machine, posting eight points, six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.

Aubrey Kroymann, Maquoketa

Along with her 12.6 points a night, Kroymann averages seven rebounds, over two steals and nearly two assists. She shoots 53 percent from the field for the year.

Josie Hutcheson, Mediapolis

For Mediapolis, they will look for Hutcheson to keep the wins coming, as the senior averages 11 points, six rebounds, 3.4 assists and three steals a night.

Addy Oetker, Des Moines Christian

Oetker is devastating to opposing offenses, averaging 5.6 steals a game. She also averages 12 points, nearly seven rebounds and almost five assists.

Jenna Dontje, Forest City

Dontje is tough on the offensive glass, averaging over four rebounds there a night. The senior adds almost 10 points, nine total rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot.

Class 2A

Sydney Doeschot, Hinton

Doeschot contributes 22 points, five assists, five steals and four rebounds a game, as the senior is shooting 50 percent from the field, 35 percent from the 3-point line and 75 percent at the free throw stripe.

Taya Christie, West Lyon

The sophomore is the leading scorer for the Wildcats at 14 per game and top rebounder with seven a night. She shoots 46 percent from the floor, 43 from deep and 70 at the charity stripe.

Mylee Thurm, Denver

Thurm is one of three Cyclone players averaging over eight points and six rebounds, leading at 13.4 points and nine boards.

Rachel Schany, Emmetsburg

A state track champion, Schany paces the E-Hawks - at state for the first time since 1999 - at 21 points and 8.5 rebounds a game. She also adds three steals and two blocks.

Hudsyn Ranschau, Rock Valley

The senior will look to cement her career at state, entering the week averaging almost 24 points pe rgame with 4.2 rebounds, four assists and nearly three steals.

Addie McLaughlin, Iowa City Regina

McLaughlin has followed up her freshman season with a big sophomore year, posting 22.4 points, 6.3 assists, six rebounds and five steals a game.

Danika Hoogendoorn, Central Lyon

A nightly triple-double threat, Hoogendoorn averages 15.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, five assisi and three steals.

Ella Thornton, Treynor

The balanced Cardinals can lean on a number of players, including Thornton. The senior averages a team-high 13 points with 5.6 rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Class 1A

Graclyn Eastman, Algona Bishop Garrigan

A three-year starter, Eastman enters her third state tournament averaging 17 points, 9.3 rebounds, three steals and three blocks a game.

Rylee Mudderman, Kee

Mudderman likes to cause problems for the opposition, averaging five steals per game. She leads the Hawks at 17.7 points with four rebounds and three assists.

Breah Lowry, Lynnville-Sully

Just a sophomore, Lowry averages nine points, four assists and four rebounds. She is also among the state leaders at 5.8 steals per game.

Kylee Pexa, Dunkerton

Enjoy what Pexa, a junior, does on the court, as she averages 19.5 points with five assists and nearly five steals a night.

Jocee Walsh, Newell-Fonda

A senior who has helped the Mustangs to four straight state appearances and multiple championship game runs, Walsh contributes nine points, seven rebounds, 2.5 steals, two assists and two blocks a game.

Jacey Johnston, Saint Ansgar

The leading scorer for the Saints, Johnston averages 17.6 points with 9.4 rebounds, three steals, two assists and over a block.

Avah Underwood, Council Bluffs St. Albert

Underwood and the Saintes won it all last year, and she is back with her teammates this winter averaging 12.5 points, 11 rebounds, 2.5 assists, two steals and two blocks.

Taryn Petersen, Exira-EHK

Not only can Petersen score at 20 points a game, but she finds the open player, averaging 5.5 assists, as well. She also averages six steals, four rebounds and a blocked shot per game.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa