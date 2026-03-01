Iowa Girls High School State Basketball: Players To Watch
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament tips off Monday, March 2 from the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
High School on SI previously offered game-by-game predictions, including who we believe will claim one of the five state championships to be awarded at the end of the week.
Now, here is a look at some of the top players set for action at the Iowa girls high school state basketball tournament.
Iowa Girls High School State Basketball Tournament: Players To Watch
Class 5A
Jenica Lewis, Johnston
The future Notre Dame guard is averaging just under 21 points per game while shooting 45 percent from the field and 35 percent from the 3-point line. She is also an excellent free throw shooter, knocking down 86 percent. Lewis provides a team-leading six rebounds and over three assists, as well.
Lizzie Beam, Ankeny Centennial
If the Jaguars are going to upset Johnston, they are going to need a lot from Beam. On the year, the junior is averaging 17 points on 43 percent shooting with six rebounds and two assists - all numbers that lead Ankeny Centennial.
Jayla Williams, Ankeny
Willams has had a phenomenal senior season leading the Hawks, posting over 21 points with 6.5 rebounds and three assists a game. She also posts 3.5 assists and a block a night.
Sira Doumbia, Cedar Rapids Washington
The junior averages a nightly double-double, scoring 16 points with 10 rebounds to go along with almost two blocks and over an assist. She is also shooting 68.5 percent from the field.
Ellie Muller, Dowling Catholic
The Muller girls continue to lead the Maroons, with Ellie, a Missouri commit, scoring 17.5 points, 12.7 rebounds and over three blocks a game.
Tylee Weite, Valley
Weite leads a balanced Tiger attack at 15 points per game, adding in over five rebounds, nearly two steals and two assists. She is an effective scorer from several spots on the court.
Romey Croatt, Waukee Northwest
The junior is a stat-stuffer for the Wolves, scoring over 13 points per game with six rebounds, nearly three assists and over two steals. She is shooting 46 percent from the field and 79 percent at the free throw line.
Grace Fincham, Iowa City West
Fincham, who will join Drake in the fall, leads the Trojans at 19 points per game with 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and over a steal a night. She has solid splits at 50 percent from the floor, 39 percent from deep and 79 percent at the charity stripe.
Class 4A
Ava Smid, Dallas Center-Grimes
Smid, a sophomore, contributes 12 points a night to go along with seven rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.4 assists.
Lizzy Frazell, Waverly-Shell Rock
Frazell not only averages three assists and three steals per game, she is the leading scorer for the Go-Hawks at 19 points and also adds six rebounds a night.
Braylyn Birmingham, Norwalk
One of the state’s top scorers regardless of class, Birmingham, a sophomore, is averaging a shade over 30 points a night. She also produces nearly eight rebounds, over three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Ava Putman, Central DeWitt
At over 17 points and nearly five rebounds, Putman paces the Sabers. She also chips in 3.5 assists and three steals.
Melina Snoozy, Sioux City Bishop Heelan
Snoozy nearly averages a double-double at 20 points and eight rebounds to go along with three assists and two steals.
Fayth Sullivan, North Polk
Sullivan is part of a two-headed junior attack for the Comets with Campbell Schulz. Sullivan averages a team-leading 16 points and nine rebounds, adding in 3.3 steals and two assists.
Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana
The future Arizona State Sun Devil paces the Clippers at 24 points per game and just under 10 rebounds with 3.4 steals and three assists.
Macy Comito, Carlisle
An Iowa State commit, Comito will fit in nicely with the Cyclones, as she averages 20 points, 3.4 steals, three assists and three rebounds a game. She is effective from the floor, shooting 49 percent, and free throw line at 85 percent.
Class 3A
Courtney Franck, Mount Vernon
While not the leading scorer, Franck provides leadership and everything else, as the senior averages nine rebounds, six assists and four steals per game.
Deidra Doeden, Cherokee
The Braves are led by juniors Doeden and Addy Wolfswinkel. Doeden produces just over 16 points with 13 rebounds, two blocks and a steal a night.
Emily Tanny, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
Just a freshman, Tanny has been incredible for the Golden Eagles, scoring 20 points per game with six rebounds, four assists, over three steals and a block.
Ava Hocker, Williamsburg
Hocker is a nightly box score machine, posting eight points, six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.
Aubrey Kroymann, Maquoketa
Along with her 12.6 points a night, Kroymann averages seven rebounds, over two steals and nearly two assists. She shoots 53 percent from the field for the year.
Josie Hutcheson, Mediapolis
For Mediapolis, they will look for Hutcheson to keep the wins coming, as the senior averages 11 points, six rebounds, 3.4 assists and three steals a night.
Addy Oetker, Des Moines Christian
Oetker is devastating to opposing offenses, averaging 5.6 steals a game. She also averages 12 points, nearly seven rebounds and almost five assists.
Jenna Dontje, Forest City
Dontje is tough on the offensive glass, averaging over four rebounds there a night. The senior adds almost 10 points, nine total rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot.
Class 2A
Sydney Doeschot, Hinton
Doeschot contributes 22 points, five assists, five steals and four rebounds a game, as the senior is shooting 50 percent from the field, 35 percent from the 3-point line and 75 percent at the free throw stripe.
Taya Christie, West Lyon
The sophomore is the leading scorer for the Wildcats at 14 per game and top rebounder with seven a night. She shoots 46 percent from the floor, 43 from deep and 70 at the charity stripe.
Mylee Thurm, Denver
Thurm is one of three Cyclone players averaging over eight points and six rebounds, leading at 13.4 points and nine boards.
Rachel Schany, Emmetsburg
A state track champion, Schany paces the E-Hawks - at state for the first time since 1999 - at 21 points and 8.5 rebounds a game. She also adds three steals and two blocks.
Hudsyn Ranschau, Rock Valley
The senior will look to cement her career at state, entering the week averaging almost 24 points pe rgame with 4.2 rebounds, four assists and nearly three steals.
Addie McLaughlin, Iowa City Regina
McLaughlin has followed up her freshman season with a big sophomore year, posting 22.4 points, 6.3 assists, six rebounds and five steals a game.
Danika Hoogendoorn, Central Lyon
A nightly triple-double threat, Hoogendoorn averages 15.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, five assisi and three steals.
Ella Thornton, Treynor
The balanced Cardinals can lean on a number of players, including Thornton. The senior averages a team-high 13 points with 5.6 rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Class 1A
Graclyn Eastman, Algona Bishop Garrigan
A three-year starter, Eastman enters her third state tournament averaging 17 points, 9.3 rebounds, three steals and three blocks a game.
Rylee Mudderman, Kee
Mudderman likes to cause problems for the opposition, averaging five steals per game. She leads the Hawks at 17.7 points with four rebounds and three assists.
Breah Lowry, Lynnville-Sully
Just a sophomore, Lowry averages nine points, four assists and four rebounds. She is also among the state leaders at 5.8 steals per game.
Kylee Pexa, Dunkerton
Enjoy what Pexa, a junior, does on the court, as she averages 19.5 points with five assists and nearly five steals a night.
Jocee Walsh, Newell-Fonda
A senior who has helped the Mustangs to four straight state appearances and multiple championship game runs, Walsh contributes nine points, seven rebounds, 2.5 steals, two assists and two blocks a game.
Jacey Johnston, Saint Ansgar
The leading scorer for the Saints, Johnston averages 17.6 points with 9.4 rebounds, three steals, two assists and over a block.
Avah Underwood, Council Bluffs St. Albert
Underwood and the Saintes won it all last year, and she is back with her teammates this winter averaging 12.5 points, 11 rebounds, 2.5 assists, two steals and two blocks.
Taryn Petersen, Exira-EHK
Not only can Petersen score at 20 points a game, but she finds the open player, averaging 5.5 assists, as well. She also averages six steals, four rebounds and a blocked shot per game.