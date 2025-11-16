Summit HS brings on familiar face to lead boys basketball team
The Summit High School boys basketball team in Colorado will have a new head coach for the upcoming season, and it’s someone who used to play for the program.
Cody Jones of the Summit Daily News reported that Luke Paffrath has been brought on to lead the Tigers. Paffrath replaced interim head coach Paul Lopez after one season.
Lopez took over for Jordan Baller, who stepped down right before the 2024-25 season after eight years at the helm.
Paffrath, born and raised in Summit County (Colorado), graduated from Summit High School in 1997. He played basketball and soccer for the Tigers.
“It is huge to have this opportunity,” Paffrath said via Summit Daily. “Time goes by so fast. It is an honor to be part of the program. I coach off of positivity and confidence. That is what I love to see in the kids. I don’t like to see negativity. I like to see them progress and have fun.”
Paffrath previously coached the eighth grade boys basketball team at Summit Middle School for five years. Now, Paffrath returns to a program that includes his two sons – Lowell and Boden.
Lowell, a senior, will be out the entire season after he tore his ACL in a summer hoops tournament.
“It has been a tough one, lots of tears,” Paffrath said via Summit Daily. “He is doing good. His attitude has been good. He is going to kind of help me coach with the team and be there to support them. We are going to build on his attitude and enthusiasm. Keep looking forward.”
Summit plays in the CHSAA Class 5A Western Slope League. Last season, the Tigers went 4-18 overall and 2-4 in league play.
Two other Summit High School alums have joined the program. Kyle Kimball is the new JV head coach, while Louis Gutierrez will lead the C-team.
Paffrath has been hosting open gyms before the start of the season, noting that over 40 kids have attended the open training sessions “on a consistent basis.”
“They are excited,” Paffrath said. “Lots of enthusiasm. I think we are going to have a good year. We are young. We have some seniors returning, we have some good sophomores coming back that played last year.”
Paffrath told Summit Daily that his coaching staff is working to develop a group of “dedicated hoopers.”
“We are still getting the multi-sport athletes,” Paffrath said. “We have some soccer players, we have some football players, but we have a lot of hoopers. Lots of kids playing summer ball. Lots of kids in the gym at the rec center. We have a lot of hoopers.”
Paffrath and the Tigers will hold tryouts on Monday (Nov. 17). Summit opens its 2025-26 campaign at home against Windsor Charter Academy on Dec. 9.
“I will be nervous, the kids will be nervous, but we will be ready,” Paffrath said. “From Monday to the first game we have a lot of time to prepare. Preparation builds confidence. If you are confident you are going to do well.”
