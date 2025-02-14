Top 10 Colorado high school boys basketball freshman scorers
The regular season is nearing a close for high school teams all around Colorado, with the playoff push expected to intensify in the coming days.
Here are the top 10 scoring Colorado freshman through games played on Feb. 12 for programs that submit statistics on MaxPreps.
1. G Ezekiel Stump, Pueblo West
In 14 games, the 6-foot prospect is averaging 17.0 points, with six games of scoring at least 20 points. Scored 17 points in a 67-61 loss to Liberty in his most recent game on Jan. 31. Scored a season high of 23 points in a 68-62 win over Vista Ridge on Jan. 25. Pueblo West has four regular season games left, starting with a Feb. 14 home game against Fountain-Fort Carson.
2. G Kaleb Mendez, Liberty Tree Academy (Peyton)
In 14 games, the 5-10 prospect is averaging 15.5 points, with three games of scoring 20 points or more. In a Feb. 7 75-53 win over Poudre Community Academy, he tied a season high of 28, a feat he also achieved in a Jan. 8 win over Monument Academy. Liberty Tree has six regular season games left, starting with a Feb. 13 tilt against Ascent Classical Academy.
3. Hudson Gourley, Walsh
In 14 games, he is averaging 15.2 points, with five or more games of scoring 20 or more points. In a 65-30 win over Aguilar on Jan. 11, he scored a season high of 27 points. Walsh has six regular season games left, with all of them being on the road.
4. Elijah Gordon, Olathe
In 19 games, he is averaging 14.5 points, with three games of scoring 20 or more points. Scored a season high of 24 points in a 59-57 loss to Meeker on Jan. 17. Olathe has three regular season games remaining, starting with a Feb. 15 road game against Battle Mountain.
5. F Marceles Duncan, Rangeview (Aurora)
In 19 games, the 6-5, 180 prospect is averaging 14.4 points, with three games of scoring at least 20 points. Scored a career high of 24 twice, first in a Jan. 31 88-59 win home over Northfield followed up by scoring 24 in a 76-51 win over Denver East on Feb. 12. Rangeview has one last regular season game left against Vista PEAK Prep on Feb. 14 before the City League Tournament begins.
6. G Mario Munoz, The Pinnacle High School (Federal Heights)
In 17 games, the 5-8, 145 prospect is averaging 13.9 points, with two games of scoring at least 20 points. Scored a season high of 21 in a 66-55 win over Platte Canyon on Jan. 21.
7. Vinny Arguero, Alameda (Lakewood)
In 12 games, he is averaging 13.5 points, with three games of scoring at least 20 points. Scored a season high of 29 in a 73-59 loss to DMLK on Dec. 7.
8. Manuel Loya, Arrupe Jesuit High School (Denver)
In 18 games, the 5-9, 130 pound prospect is averaging 13.3 points, with four games of scoring at least 20 points. Scored a season high of 25 in a 65-32 win over Clear Creek on Dec. 10. Arrupe Jesuit has three regular season games left, starting with a Feb. 18 road game against The Academy.
9. G Dyson Boykin, Columbine (Littleton)
In 19 games, the 6-4 prospect is averaging 12.2 points with two 20 point games. Scored a season high of 22 in a 64-63 win over Dakota Ridge on Dec. 13. Columbine has three regular season games left, starting with a road matchup against Ralston Valley on Feb. 13.
10. G Mason Hernandez, Caliche (Iliff)
In 17 games, the 5-8 prospect is averaging 12.1 points, with one 20 point game that occurred in the first game of the season, a 26 point performance in a 54-42 loss to Peetz on Dec. 6. Caliche has three more regular season games left, starting with a Feb. 13 road game at Prairie.