Connecticut (CIAC) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 1 matchups, game times
The 2024 Connecticut high school football season continues this week with several big matchups across the state, as this is the start of the postseason (December 5-6) play as the road to the state championships begin.
You can follow all of the CIAC football playoff games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Connecticut high school football playoff action on Friday night:
CLASS LL
(8) Kennedy at (1) Fairfield Prep
(5) West Haven at (4) Glastonbury
(7) Manchester at (2) Staples
(6) New Britain at (3) Greenwich
CLASS L
(8) Notre Dame at (1) Naugatuck
(5) Ludlowe at (4) Darien
(7) Maloney at (2) New Canaan
(6) Amity Regional at (3) Newtown
CLASS MM
(8) Northwest United Co-Op at (1) Windsor
(5) Wethersfield at (4) Newington
(7) Bunnell at (2) Bristol Central
(6) Masuk at (3) Torrington
CLASS M
(8) New London at (1) Hand
(5) Watertown at (4) St. Joseph
(7) Law at (2) Brookfield
(6) Berlin at (3) Rockville
CLASS SS
(8) Ellington at (1) Killingly
(5) Waterford at (4) Bullard-Havens
(7) Ledyard at (2) Windham
(6) Granby Memorial/Canton at (3) Sheehan
CLASS S
(8) Waterbury Career Academy at (1) Capital Prep/Achievement First
(5) Bloomfield at (4) East Catholic
(7) Valley Regional/Old Lyme at (2) Ansonia
(6) Woodland Regional at (3) Cromwell/Portland
