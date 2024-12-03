High School

Connecticut (CIAC) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 1 matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Connecticut high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times in the first round

Killingly senior quarterback Thomas Dreibholz threw five TD passes in Killingly's 54-51 win against Masuk on Sunday at Morgan Field. Dreibholz / Jimmy Zanor/The Bulletin / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 Connecticut high school football season continues this week with several big matchups across the state, as this is the start of the postseason (December 5-6) play as the road to the state championships begin.

You can follow all of the CIAC football playoff games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the Connecticut high school football playoff action on Friday night:

CONNECTICUT CIAC FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE CONNECTICUT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS LL

(8) Kennedy at (1) Fairfield Prep

(5) West Haven at (4) Glastonbury

(7) Manchester at (2) Staples

(6) New Britain at (3) Greenwich

CLASS L

(8) Notre Dame at (1) Naugatuck

(5) Ludlowe at (4) Darien

(7) Maloney at (2) New Canaan

(6) Amity Regional at (3) Newtown

CLASS MM

(8) Northwest United Co-Op at (1) Windsor

(5) Wethersfield at (4) Newington

(7) Bunnell at (2) Bristol Central

(6) Masuk at (3) Torrington

CLASS M

(8) New London at (1) Hand

(5) Watertown at (4) St. Joseph

(7) Law at (2) Brookfield

(6) Berlin at (3) Rockville

CLASS SS

(8) Ellington at (1) Killingly

(5) Waterford at (4) Bullard-Havens

(7) Ledyard at (2) Windham

(6) Granby Memorial/Canton at (3) Sheehan

CLASS S

(8) Waterbury Career Academy at (1) Capital Prep/Achievement First

(5) Bloomfield at (4) East Catholic

(7) Valley Regional/Old Lyme at (2) Ansonia

(6) Woodland Regional at (3) Cromwell/Portland

Published
