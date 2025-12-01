Connecticut High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (CIAC) - December 1, 2025
The 2025 Connecticut high school football playoffs begin on December 2 with 24 games in the quarterfinal round.
High School on SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Connecticut high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 13 at a location that is to be determined.
Class SS
Quarterfinal
No. 1 Killingly vs. No. 8 Ellington - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.
No. 4 Law vs. No. 5 Ledyard - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.
No. 2 Hand vs. No. 7 Waterford - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.
No. 3 Nonnewaug vs. No. 6 New Fairfield - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.
Class S
Quarterfinal
No. 1 Woodland Regional vs. No. 8 Bloomfield - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.
No. 4 North Branford vs. No. 5 Sheehan - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.
No. 2 Seymour vs. No. 7 Ansonia - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.
No. 3 Cromwell vs. No. 6 Northwest Catholic - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.
Class MM
Quarterfinal
No. 1 Windsor vs. No. 8 Plainfield - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.
No. 4 Newington vs. No. 5 Middletown - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.
No. 2 Wilton vs. No. 7 Torrington - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.
No. 3 Bunnell vs. No. 6 Fitch - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.
Class M
Quarterfinal
No. 1 St. Joseph vs. No. 8 Waterbury Career Academy - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.
No. 4 Guilford vs. No. 5 Brookfield - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.
No. 2 Berlin vs. No. 7 Platt Tech - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.
No. 3 Rockville vs. No. 6 Holy Cross - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.
Class LL
Quarterfinal
No. 1 New Britain vs. No. 8 Norwich Free Academy - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.
No. 4 Southington vs. No. 5 Glastonbury - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.
No. 2 Fairfield Prep vs. No. 7 Danbury - 12/02 at 6:00 p.m.
No. 3 Greenwich vs. No. 6 Staples - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.
Class L
Quarterfinal
No. 1 New Canaan vs. No. 8 Darien - 12/02 at 6:00 p.m.
No. 4 Weaver vs. No. 5 ATI [Abbott RVT/Immaculate] - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.
No. 2 Newtown vs. No. 7 Ridgefield - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.
No. 3 Cheshire vs. No. 6 Ludlowe - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.