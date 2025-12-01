High School

Connecticut High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (CIAC) - December 1, 2025

Get every bracket and quarterfinal matchup in the 2025 Connecticut high school football playoffs

Robin Erickson

No. 7 Ridgefield takes on No. 2 Newtown on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the quarterfinal round of the Class L playoffs.
No. 7 Ridgefield takes on No. 2 Newtown on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the quarterfinal round of the Class L playoffs. / Bill Berg

The 2025 Connecticut high school football playoffs begin on December 2 with 24 games in the quarterfinal round.

High School on SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Connecticut high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 13 at a location that is to be determined.

Connecticut High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (CIAC) - December 1, 2025

Class SS

Quarterfinal

No. 1 Killingly vs. No. 8 Ellington - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Law vs. No. 5 Ledyard - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Hand vs. No. 7 Waterford - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Nonnewaug vs. No. 6 New Fairfield - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.

Class S

Quarterfinal

No. 1 Woodland Regional vs. No. 8 Bloomfield - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 North Branford vs. No. 5 Sheehan - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Seymour vs. No. 7 Ansonia - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Cromwell vs. No. 6 Northwest Catholic - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.

Class MM

Quarterfinal

No. 1 Windsor vs. No. 8 Plainfield - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Newington vs. No. 5 Middletown - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Wilton vs. No. 7 Torrington - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Bunnell vs. No. 6 Fitch - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.

Class M

Quarterfinal

No. 1 St. Joseph vs. No. 8 Waterbury Career Academy - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Guilford vs. No. 5 Brookfield - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Berlin vs. No. 7 Platt Tech - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Rockville vs. No. 6 Holy Cross - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.

Class LL

Quarterfinal

No. 1 New Britain vs. No. 8 Norwich Free Academy - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Southington vs. No. 5 Glastonbury - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Fairfield Prep vs. No. 7 Danbury - 12/02 at 6:00 p.m.

No. 3 Greenwich vs. No. 6 Staples - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.

Class L

Quarterfinal

No. 1 New Canaan vs. No. 8 Darien - 12/02 at 6:00 p.m.

No. 4 Weaver vs. No. 5 ATI [Abbott RVT/Immaculate] - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Newtown vs. No. 7 Ridgefield - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Cheshire vs. No. 6 Ludlowe - 12/02 at 6:30 p.m.

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Connecticut