Connecticut High School Football All-Classification Rankings: December 1, 2025

Check the final Connecticut high school football computer rankings for every classification as of December 1

Danbury comes in at No. 7 in the final Connecticut Class LL high school football computer rankings.
Danbury comes in at No. 7 in the final Connecticut Class LL high school football computer rankings. / Bill Berg

The final week of the 2025 Connecticut high school football season has concluded, and High School On SI has the final computer rankings for each classification as of December 1, 2025.

High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Connecticut high school football computer rankings, as of December 1, 2025:

CIAC High School Football Class SS Rankings

1. Killingly (Killingly, CT) (10-0)

2. Hand (Madison, CT) (9-1)

3. Nonnewaug (Woodbury, CT) (9-0)

4. Law (Milford, CT) (8-2)

5. Waterford (Waterford, CT) (6-4)

6. Ledyard (Ledyard, CT) (7-3)

7. Joel Barlow (Redding, CT) (6-4)

8. Academy of Computer Science and Engineering (Enfield, CT) (1-0)

9. New Fairfield (New Fairfield, CT) (7-4)

10. Ellington (Ellington, CT) (6-4)

11. Granby Memorial (Granby, CT) (6-4)

12. Plainville (Plainville, CT) (6-4)

13. Rocky Hill (Rocky Hill, CT) (5-5)

14. Prince (Hartford, CT) (6-4)

15. Bacon Academy (Colchester, CT) (5-5)

16. Weston (Weston, CT) (3-7)

17. Foran (Milford, CT) (4-6)

18. Bullard-Havens (Bridgeport, CT) (3-7)

19. O'Brien (Ansonia, CT) (3-7)

20. Windham (Willimantic, CT) (1-9)

21. RHAM (Hebron, CT) (0-10)

22. Amistad (New Haven, CT) (0-8)

CIAC High School Football Class S Rankings

1. Woodland Regional (Beacon Falls, CT) (10-0)

2. Sheehan (Wallingford, CT) (8-2)

3. Cromwell (Cromwell, CT) (9-1)

4. North Branford (North Branford, CT) (9-1)

5. Seymour (Seymour, CT) (9-1)

6. Northwest Catholic (West Hartford, CT) (9-1)

7. Ansonia (Ansonia, CT) (7-3)

8. Bloomfield (Bloomfield, CT) (7-3)

9. Valley Regional (Deep River, CT) (7-3)

10. Griswold (Griswold, CT) (6-3)

11. Haddam-Killingworth (Higganum, CT) (6-4)

12. Oxford (Oxford, CT) (6-4)

13. Stafford (Stafford Springs, CT) (5-4)

14. Stonington (Stonington, CT) (4-6)

15. Coginchaug Regional (Durham, CT) (3-7)

16. Wolcott (Wolcott, CT) (4-6)

17. East Catholic (Manchester, CT) (4-6)

18. Montville (Oakdale, CT) (3-7)

19. Derby (Derby, CT) (3-7)

20. St. Paul Catholic (Bristol, CT) (2-7)

21. Tolland (Tolland, CT) (1-9)

22. Capital Prep (Hartford, CT) (0-9)

CIAC High School Football Class MM Rankings

1. Wilton (Wilton, CT) (9-1)

2. Windsor (Windsor, CT) (9-1)

3. Bunnell (Stratford, CT) (8-2)

4. Newington (Newington, CT) (8-2)

5. Fitch (Groton, CT) (6-4)

6. Middletown (Middletown, CT) (7-3)

7. Masuk (Monroe, CT) (5-5)

8. Wethersfield (Wethersfield, CT) (6-4)

9. Torrington (Torrington, CT) (6-4)

10. Plainfield (Central Village, CT) (6-3)

11. Xavier (Middletown, CT) (3-7)

12. Stratford (Stratford, CT) (4-6)

13. Cheney (Manchester, CT) (5-5)

14. Bristol Central (Bristol, CT) (4-6)

15. Bethel (Bethel, CT) (2-8)

16. New Milford (New Milford, CT) (1-9)

17. Thames River (Norwich, CT) (2-8)

18. Bristol Eastern (Bristol, CT) (1-9)

19. Simsbury (Simsbury, CT) (1-9)

20. Lewis Mills (Burlington, CT) (2-8)

21. East Haven (East Haven, CT) (2-9)

22. Vinal (Middletown, CT) (0-10)

CIAC High School Football Class M Rankings

1. St. Joseph (Trumbull, CT) (8-2)

2. Berlin (Berlin, CT) (10-0)

3. Guilford (Guilford, CT) (8-2)

4. Rockville (Vernon, CT) (9-1)

5. Brookfield (Brookfield, CT) (8-2)

6. Holy Cross (Waterbury, CT) (7-3)

7. Branford (Branford, CT) (7-2)

8. Waterbury Career Academy (Waterbury, CT) (7-3)

9. Pomperaug (Southbury, CT) (5-5)

10. Platt Tech (Milford, CT) (7-3)

11. Lyman Hall (Wallingford, CT) (7-3)

12. North Haven (North Haven, CT) (5-5)

13. Notre Dame Catholic (Fairfield, CT) (5-5)

14. East Lyme (East Lyme, CT) (4-5)

15. Edwin O. Smith (Storrs, CT) (4-6)

16. New London (New London, CT) (3-6)

17. Woodstock Academy (Woodstock, CT) (3-7)

18. Windsor Locks (Windsor Locks, CT) (1-8)

19. Coventry (Coventry, CT) (1-8)

20. Watertown (Watertown, CT) (1-9)

21. Sports & Medical Sciences Academy (Hartford, CT) (1-9)

22. Avon (Avon, CT) (1-9)

CIAC High School Football Class LL Rankings

1. Fairfield Prep (Fairfield, CT) (8-2)

2. Greenwich (Greenwich, CT) (8-2)

3. New Britain (New Britain, CT) (8-1)

4. Southington (Southington, CT) (7-3)

5. Glastonbury (Glastonbury, CT) (7-3)

6. Staples (Westport, CT) (5-5)

7. Danbury (Danbury, CT) (6-4)

8. Norwich Free Academy (Norwich, CT) (6-4)

9. West Haven (West Haven, CT) (4-6)

10. Notre Dame (West Haven, CT) (6-5)

11. Trumbull (Trumbull, CT) (3-7)

12. Crosby (Waterbury, CT) (4-6)

13. Hamden (Hamden, CT) (2-8)

14. Manchester (Manchester, CT) (2-8)

15. Harding (Bridgeport, CT) (3-7)

16. Kennedy (Waterbury, CT) (2-8)

17. McMahon (Norwalk, CT) (3-7)

18. Stamford (Stamford, CT) (1-9)

19. East Hartford (East Hartford, CT) (2-8)

20. Westhill (Stamford, CT) (1-9)

21. Bridgeport Central (Bridgeport, CT) (1-9)

22. Wilbur Cross (New Haven, CT) (1-9)

CIAC High School Football Class L Rankings

1. New Canaan (New Canaan, CT) (10-0)

2. Newtown (Newtown, CT) (8-2)

3. Cheshire (Cheshire, CT) (7-3)

4. Weaver (Hartford, CT) (8-2)

5. Ludlowe (Fairfield, CT) (7-3)

6. Ridgefield (Ridgefield, CT) (7-3)

7. Darien (Darien, CT) (6-4)

8. Maloney (Meriden, CT) (6-4)

9. Enfield (Enfield, CT) (6-4)

10. Shelton (Shelton, CT) (4-6)

11. Platt (Meriden, CT) (5-5)

12. Amity Regional (Woodbridge, CT) (5-5)

13. Norwalk (Norwalk, CT) (6-4)

14. South Windsor (South Windsor, CT) (6-4)

15. Wilcox RVT (Meriden, CT) (7-3)

16. Abbott (Danbury, CT) (7-3)

17. Naugatuck (Naugatuck, CT) (3-6)

18. Hall (West Hartford, CT) (4-6)

19. Farmington (Farmington, CT) (4-6)

20. Warde (Fairfield, CT) (5-5)

21. Conard (West Hartford, CT) (3-7)

22. Hillhouse (New Haven, CT) (3-7)

23. Bassick (Bridgeport, CT) (2-8)

24. Wilby (Waterbury, CT) (1-9)

ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

