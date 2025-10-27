Connecticut High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 27, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Connecticut high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 27, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Connecticut high school football computer rankings, as of October 27, 2025:
CIAC High School Football Class SS Rankings
1. Killingly (Killingly, CT) (6-0)
2. Nonnewaug (Woodbury, CT) (5-0)
3. Law (Milford, CT) (5-1)
4. Hand (Madison, CT) (6-1)
5. Waterford (Waterford, CT) (4-2)
6. Ledyard (Ledyard, CT) (4-2)
7. Granby Memorial (Granby, CT) (4-2)
8. Academy of Computer Science and Engineering (Enfield, CT) (1-0)
9. Plainville (Plainville, CT) (3-3)
10. New Fairfield (New Fairfield, CT) (4-3)
11. Ellington (Ellington, CT) (4-2)
12. Joel Barlow (Redding, CT) (2-4)
13. Weston (Weston, CT) (3-3)
14. Bacon Academy (Colchester, CT) (3-3)
15. Prince (Hartford, CT) (3-3)
16. Foran (Milford, CT) (2-4)
17. Rocky Hill (Rocky Hill, CT) (2-4)
18. Bullard-Havens (Bridgeport, CT) (2-4)
19. Windham (Willimantic, CT) (1-5)
20. O'Brien (Ansonia, CT) (2-4)
21. RHAM (Hebron, CT) (0-6)
22. Amistad (New Haven, CT) (0-5)
CIAC High School Football Class S Rankings
1. Seymour (Seymour, CT) (6-0)
2. Cromwell (Cromwell, CT) (6-0)
3. Woodland Regional (Beacon Falls, CT) (6-0)
4. Sheehan (Wallingford, CT) (5-1)
5. North Branford (North Branford, CT) (5-1)
6. Griswold (Griswold, CT) (5-1)
7. Northwest Catholic (West Hartford, CT) (5-1)
8. Stonington (Stonington, CT) (4-2)
9. Bloomfield (Bloomfield, CT) (4-2)
10. Ansonia (Ansonia, CT) (3-3)
11. Haddam-Killingworth (Higganum, CT) (4-2)
12. East Catholic (Manchester, CT) (4-2)
13. Valley Regional (Deep River, CT) (4-2)
14. Stafford (Stafford Springs, CT) (3-3)
15. Oxford (Oxford, CT) (3-3)
16. Derby (Derby, CT) (3-3)
17. Montville (Oakdale, CT) (1-5)
18. Wolcott (Wolcott, CT) (3-3)
19. Coginchaug Regional (Durham, CT) (1-5)
20. Tolland (Tolland, CT) (1-5)
21. Capital Prep (Hartford, CT) (0-5)
22. St. Paul Catholic (Bristol, CT) (1-5)
CIAC High School Football Class MM Rankings
1. Wilton (Wilton, CT) (6-0)
2. Windsor (Windsor, CT) (6-0)
3. Middletown (Middletown, CT) (6-0)
4. Bunnell (Stratford, CT) (4-2)
5. Newington (Newington, CT) (4-2)
6. Masuk (Monroe, CT) (3-3)
7. Stratford (Stratford, CT) (3-3)
8. Wethersfield (Wethersfield, CT) (3-3)
9. Torrington (Torrington, CT) (3-3)
10. Fitch (Groton, CT) (3-3)
11. Plainfield (Central Village, CT) (3-3)
12. Xavier (Middletown, CT) (1-5)
13. Cheney (Manchester, CT) (3-3)
14. Bethel (Bethel, CT) (2-4)
15. Bristol Central (Bristol, CT) (1-5)
16. New Milford (New Milford, CT) (1-5)
17. Bristol Eastern (Bristol, CT) (0-6)
18. Thames River (Norwich, CT) (1-5)
19. Simsbury (Simsbury, CT) (1-5)
20. East Haven (East Haven, CT) (1-5)
21. Lewis Mills (Burlington, CT) (1-5)
22. Vinal (Middletown, CT) (0-6)
CIAC High School Football Class M Rankings
1. Waterbury Career Academy (Waterbury, CT) (6-0)
2. Berlin (Berlin, CT) (6-0)
3. Rockville (Vernon, CT) (6-0)
4. St. Joseph (Trumbull, CT) (4-2)
5. Guilford (Guilford, CT) (6-1)
6. Lyman Hall (Wallingford, CT) (6-1)
7. Pomperaug (Southbury, CT) (4-2)
8. Brookfield (Brookfield, CT) (4-2)
9. Notre Dame Catholic (Fairfield, CT) (4-2)
10. Holy Cross (Waterbury, CT) (4-2)
11. Platt Tech (Milford, CT) (4-2)
12. Branford (Branford, CT) (4-2)
13. North Haven (North Haven, CT) (3-3)
14. New London (New London, CT) (2-3)
15. East Lyme (East Lyme, CT) (2-3)
16. Woodstock Academy (Woodstock, CT) (2-4)
17. Edwin O. Smith (Storrs, CT) (2-4)
18. Coventry (Coventry, CT) (1-5)
19. Watertown (Watertown, CT) (1-5)
20. Sports & Medical Sciences Academy (Hartford, CT) (1-5)
21. Avon (Avon, CT) (1-5)
22. Windsor Locks (Windsor Locks, CT) (1-5)
CIAC High School Football Class LL Rankings
1. Fairfield Prep (Fairfield, CT) (5-1)
2. Greenwich (Greenwich, CT) (5-1)
3. Staples (Westport, CT) (5-1)
4. New Britain (New Britain, CT) (5-1)
5. Danbury (Danbury, CT) (3-3)
6. Glastonbury (Glastonbury, CT) (3-3)
7. Southington (Southington, CT) (3-3)
8. Notre Dame (West Haven, CT) (2-4)
9. Norwich Free Academy (Norwich, CT) (3-3)
10. West Haven (West Haven, CT) (2-4)
11. Trumbull (Trumbull, CT) (2-4)
12. Crosby (Waterbury, CT) (2-4)
13. Hamden (Hamden, CT) (1-5)
14. Manchester (Manchester, CT) (1-5)
15. Harding (Bridgeport, CT) (2-4)
16. McMahon (Norwalk, CT) (2-4)
17. East Hartford (East Hartford, CT) (1-5)
18. Kennedy (Waterbury, CT) (0-6)
19. Bridgeport Central (Bridgeport, CT) (1-5)
20. Westhill (Stamford, CT) (0-6)
21. Stamford (Stamford, CT) (0-6)
22. Wilbur Cross (New Haven, CT) (0-6)
CIAC High School Football Class L Rankings
1. New Canaan (New Canaan, CT) (6-0)
2. Newtown (Newtown, CT) (4-2)
3. Ludlowe (Fairfield, CT) (5-1)
4. Cheshire (Cheshire, CT) (4-2)
5. Ridgefield (Ridgefield, CT) (4-2)
6. Maloney (Meriden, CT) (5-1)
7. Wilcox RVT (Meriden, CT) (5-1)
8. Platt (Meriden, CT) (4-2)
9. Amity Regional (Woodbridge, CT) (4-2)
10. Weaver (Hartford, CT) (3-2)
11. Darien (Darien, CT) (4-2)
12. South Windsor (South Windsor, CT) (4-2)
13. Enfield (Enfield, CT) (3-3)
14. Norwalk (Norwalk, CT) (3-3)
15. Farmington (Farmington, CT) (3-3)
16. Warde (Fairfield, CT) (4-2)
17. Shelton (Shelton, CT) (2-4)
18. Naugatuck (Naugatuck, CT) (2-4)
19. Abbott (Danbury, CT) (3-3)
20. Hall (West Hartford, CT) (2-4)
21. Conard (West Hartford, CT) (2-4)
22. Hillhouse (New Haven, CT) (2-3)
23. Bassick (Bridgeport, CT) (2-5)
24. Wilby (Waterbury, CT) (1-5)