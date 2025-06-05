High School

Connecticut High School Football: Cheshire Academy reveals 2025 schedule

The Cats went 5-4 last season

Kevin L. Smith

Cheshire Academy (CT) varsity football / Cheshire Academy

Cheshire Academy, a varsity football squad competing in the Northeast Prep Division of the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council, revealed its schedule for the 2025 season.

The Cats compiled a 5-4 record in 2024 and made an appearance in the NEPSAC Bowl Series. Cheshire competed in the Danny Smith Bowl, but lost 42-26 to Williston.

Cheshire Academy’s 2025 schedule

Sept. 12 – vs. Taft (6 p.m.)

Sept. 20 – at Phillips Exeter Academy (3 p.m.)

Sept. 26 – at Deerfield Academy (6:30 p.m.)

Oct. 3 – vs. Dexter Southfield (6 p.m.)

Oct. 11 – vs. Brunswick (2 p.m.)

Oct. 17 – at Williston Northampton (6 p.m.)

Oct. 24 – vs. Salisbury (6 p.m.)

Nov. 1 – at Phillips Andover Academy (1 p.m.)

Nov. 7 – at Suffield Academy (6 p.m.)

