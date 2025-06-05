Connecticut High School Football: Cheshire Academy reveals 2025 schedule
Cheshire Academy, a varsity football squad competing in the Northeast Prep Division of the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council, revealed its schedule for the 2025 season.
The Cats compiled a 5-4 record in 2024 and made an appearance in the NEPSAC Bowl Series. Cheshire competed in the Danny Smith Bowl, but lost 42-26 to Williston.
Cheshire Academy’s 2025 schedule
Sept. 12 – vs. Taft (6 p.m.)
Sept. 20 – at Phillips Exeter Academy (3 p.m.)
Sept. 26 – at Deerfield Academy (6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 3 – vs. Dexter Southfield (6 p.m.)
Oct. 11 – vs. Brunswick (2 p.m.)
Oct. 17 – at Williston Northampton (6 p.m.)
Oct. 24 – vs. Salisbury (6 p.m.)
Nov. 1 – at Phillips Andover Academy (1 p.m.)
Nov. 7 – at Suffield Academy (6 p.m.)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App