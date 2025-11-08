High School

Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 7, 2025

See every final score from Week 9 of Connecticut high school football

Robin Erickson

No. 3 Killingly defeated Norwich Free Academy on Friday night with a final score of 63-27.
The 2025 Connecticut high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the ninth weekend of action.

Ansonia 42, Watertown 0

Berlin 35, Farmington 0

Brookfield 50, New Milford 21

Bunnell 32, Pomperaug 13

Cheney 17, Platt Tech 14

Cheshire 14, Sheehan 7

Cromwell 51, Sports & Medical Sciences Academy 18

East Lyme 17, Stratford 7

Edwin O. Smith 24, Bristol Eastern 8

Enfield 30, Bristol Central 26

Foran 14, Harding 7

Glastonbury 33, Maloney 20

Granby Memorial 48, Capital Prep 0

Griswold 34, Stonington 21

Guilford 15, Amity Regional 13

Haddam-Killingworth 55, Windsor Locks 12

Hall 37, Manchester 30

Hand 20, Fairfield Prep 17

Joel Barlow 36, Masuk 35

Killingly 63, Norwich Free Academy 27

Law 31, Hamden 7

New Britain 49, Platt 14

New Canaan 28, Staples 0

Newtown 57, Bethel 0

Nonnewaug 41, Weston 6

North Branford 54, CREC 28

North Haven 35, New London 6

Notre Dame Catholic 49, East Haven 7

Oxford 14, Crosby 0

Seymour 33, Naugatuck 28

Shelton 14, Notre Dame 7

South Windsor 60, East Hartford 38

Southington 28, Windsor 7

St. Paul Catholic 21, Derby 14

Torrington 41, Wolcott 12

Trumbull 35, McMahon 6

Waterford 28, Windham 12

Weaver 34, Coventry 0

West Haven 39, Fitch 18

Wethersfield 35, Middletown 12

Wilton 7, Greenwich 3

Xavier 28, Hillhouse 21

