Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 7, 2025
The 2025 Connecticut high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the ninth weekend of action.
Ansonia 42, Watertown 0
Berlin 35, Farmington 0
Brookfield 50, New Milford 21
Bunnell 32, Pomperaug 13
Cheney 17, Platt Tech 14
Cheshire 14, Sheehan 7
Cromwell 51, Sports & Medical Sciences Academy 18
East Lyme 17, Stratford 7
Edwin O. Smith 24, Bristol Eastern 8
Enfield 30, Bristol Central 26
Foran 14, Harding 7
Glastonbury 33, Maloney 20
Granby Memorial 48, Capital Prep 0
Griswold 34, Stonington 21
Guilford 15, Amity Regional 13
Haddam-Killingworth 55, Windsor Locks 12
Hall 37, Manchester 30
Hand 20, Fairfield Prep 17
Joel Barlow 36, Masuk 35
Killingly 63, Norwich Free Academy 27
Law 31, Hamden 7
New Britain 49, Platt 14
New Canaan 28, Staples 0
Newtown 57, Bethel 0
Nonnewaug 41, Weston 6
North Branford 54, CREC 28
North Haven 35, New London 6
Notre Dame Catholic 49, East Haven 7
Oxford 14, Crosby 0
Seymour 33, Naugatuck 28
Shelton 14, Notre Dame 7
South Windsor 60, East Hartford 38
Southington 28, Windsor 7
St. Paul Catholic 21, Derby 14
Torrington 41, Wolcott 12
Trumbull 35, McMahon 6
Waterford 28, Windham 12
Weaver 34, Coventry 0
West Haven 39, Fitch 18
Wethersfield 35, Middletown 12
Wilton 7, Greenwich 3
Xavier 28, Hillhouse 21