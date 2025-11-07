Connecticut High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIAC) - November 7, 2025
There are 46 games scheduled across Connecticut on Friday, November 7, including five games featuring the statewide top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Connecticut's top-ranked teams as No. 1 New Canaan looks to stay undefeated against No. 10 Staples. Meanwhile, No. 7 Wilton hosts No. 5 Greenwich in another top-ten matchup.
Connecticut High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, November 7
With five games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Connecticut high school football continues into November.
CIAC Class L High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 16 games scheduled in the CIAC Class L on Friday, November 7, highlighted by No. 1 New Canaan taking on No. 10 Staples. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class L High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class LL High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 17 games scheduled in the CIAC Class LL on Friday, November 7, highlighted by Hand taking on No. 8 Fairfield Prep. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class LL High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class M High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 15 games scheduled in the CIAC Class M on Friday, November 7, kicking off with Windsor Locks taking on Coventry. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class M High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class MM High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 19 games scheduled in the CIAC Class MM on Friday, November 7, kicking off with Bullard-Havens taking on Thames River. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class MM High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class S High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 12 games scheduled in the CIAC Class S on Friday, November 7, kicking off with Cromwell taking on Spots & Medical Sciences Academy. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class S High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class SS High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 14 games scheduled in the CIAC Class SS on Friday, November 7, kicking off with Joel Barlow taking on Masuk. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class SS High School Football Scoreboard.
