Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 24, 2025
The 2025 Connecticut high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the seventh weekend of action.
Connecticut High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIAC) - October 24, 2025
Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 24, 2025
Abbott 42, Vinal 13
Amity Regional 48, Hillhouse 6
Berlin 24, Newington 7
Bloomfield 16, Northwest Catholic 14
Bunnell 49, New Milford 6
Cheshire 35, West Haven 0
Cromwell 42, Valley Regional 21
Derby 27, Wilby 0
Farmington 62, RHAM 6
Foran 47, Bassick 14
Granby Memorial 34, Stafford 27
Griswold 62, Amistad 14
Guilford 23, Hamden 0
Haddam-Killingworth 28, Coginchaug Regional 27
Hand 48, Shelton 7
Law 46, East Haven 14
Ledyard 53, Windham 13
Ludlowe 35, Trumbull 7
Lyman Hall 34, Harding 7
Maloney 21, Hall 14
Masuk 36, Bethel 0
New Canaan 14, Greenwich 7
Newtown 21, Brookfield 7
Nonnewaug 35, Notre Dame Catholic 32
North Branford 42, Capital Prep 6
Norwich Free Academy 21, East Lyme 0
Notre Dame 47, Wilbur Cross 0
Oxford 40, Torrington 20
Platt 41, Simsbury 10
Pomperaug 39, Branford 0
Rockville 49, Windsor Locks 0
Seymour 47, Watertown 0
Sheehan 28, North Haven 27
Southington 28, Manchester 20
St. James Performance Academy 14, St. Thomas More 12
Staples 49, Warde 13
Stratford 27, Weston 7
Tolland 22, Lewis Mills 21
Wethersfield 27, Bristol Eastern 0
Woodland Regional 28, Ansonia 7
Woodstock Academy 15, Waterford 14