See every final score from Week 7 of Connecticut high school football

The 2025 Connecticut high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the seventh weekend of action.

Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 24, 2025

Abbott 42, Vinal 13

Amity Regional 48, Hillhouse 6

Berlin 24, Newington 7

Bloomfield 16, Northwest Catholic 14

Bunnell 49, New Milford 6

Cheshire 35, West Haven 0

Cromwell 42, Valley Regional 21

Derby 27, Wilby 0

Farmington 62, RHAM 6

Foran 47, Bassick 14

Granby Memorial 34, Stafford 27

Griswold 62, Amistad 14

Guilford 23, Hamden 0

Haddam-Killingworth 28, Coginchaug Regional 27

Hand 48, Shelton 7

Law 46, East Haven 14

Ledyard 53, Windham 13

Ludlowe 35, Trumbull 7

Lyman Hall 34, Harding 7

Maloney 21, Hall 14

Masuk 36, Bethel 0

New Canaan 14, Greenwich 7

Newtown 21, Brookfield 7

Nonnewaug 35, Notre Dame Catholic 32

North Branford 42, Capital Prep 6

Norwich Free Academy 21, East Lyme 0

Notre Dame 47, Wilbur Cross 0

Oxford 40, Torrington 20

Platt 41, Simsbury 10

Pomperaug 39, Branford 0

Rockville 49, Windsor Locks 0

Seymour 47, Watertown 0

Sheehan 28, North Haven 27

Southington 28, Manchester 20

St. James Performance Academy 14, St. Thomas More 12

Staples 49, Warde 13

Stratford 27, Weston 7

Tolland 22, Lewis Mills 21

Wethersfield 27, Bristol Eastern 0

Woodland Regional 28, Ansonia 7

Woodstock Academy 15, Waterford 14

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

