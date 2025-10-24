Connecticut High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIAC) - October 24, 2025
There are 45 games scheduled across Connecticut on Friday, October 24, including two games featuring the statewide top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Connecticut's top-ranked teams as No. 8 Staples travels to take on Warde. Meanwhile, No. 1 New Canaan faces off against No. 3 Greenwich in a battle of two undefeated opponents.
Connecticut High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 24
With two games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Connecticut high school football kicks into full swing.
CIAC Class L High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 15 games scheduled in the CIAC Class L on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 1 New Canaan taking on No. 3 Greenwich. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class L High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class LL High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 13 games scheduled in the CIAC Class LL on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 8 Staples taking on Warde. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class LL High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class M High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 14 games scheduled in the CIAC Class M on Friday, October 24, kicking off with Woodstock Academy taking on Waterford. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class M High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class MM High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 15 games scheduled in the CIAC Class MM on Friday, October 24, kicking off with Oxford taking on Torrington. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class MM High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class S High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 12 games scheduled in the CIAC Class S on Friday, October 24, kicking off with Lewis Mills taking on Tolland. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class S High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class SS High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 13 games scheduled in the CIAC Class SS on Friday, October 24, kicking off with Notre Dame Catholic taking on Nonnewaug. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class SS High School Football Scoreboard.
