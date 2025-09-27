Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 26, 2025
The 2025 Connecticut high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend of action.
Abbott 22, Cheney 19
Amity Regional 28, Fitch 0
Berlin 42, Bristol Eastern 6
Bethel 31, Westhill 7
Darien 28, Masuk 21
East Lyme 38, East Haven 0
Fairfield Prep 24, New Britain 21
Farmington 35, Edwin O. Smith 13
Gilbert 29, Derby 6
Greenwich 38, Notre Dame 7
Griswold 14, Ledyard 0
Hand 38, Brookfield 7
Hillhouse 41, Amistad 0
Holy Cross 49, Watertown 0
Killingly 49, Law 21
Ludlowe 21, Shelton 14
Lyman Hall 31, Foran 0
Manchester 26, Trumbull 14
Middletown 44, RHAM 6
New Canaan 27, Bunnell 7
New Fairfield 42, Lewis Mills 12
Newington 15, Enfield 13
Newtown 34, Windsor 31
North Haven 40, Bristol Central 12
Norwalk 54, New Milford 30
Notre Dame Catholic 26, Stratford 7
Plainville 43, Tolland 18
Platt 35, Wethersfield 21
Rockville 33, Granby Memorial 0
Seymour 7, Oxford 3
Sheehan 40, Pomperaug 14
St. Joseph 30, Southington 24
Staples 34, West Haven 33
Stonington 16, New London 14
Waterford 39, Montville 17
Weaver 30, Haddam-Killingworth 23
Weston 50, Bassick 26
Wilton 28, Cheshire 21
Wolcott 18, Kennedy 15
Woodland Regional 56, Naugatuck 28
Ridgefield 33, Hamden 0