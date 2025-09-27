High School

Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 26, 2025

See every final score from Week 3 of Connecticut high school football

Robin Erickson

Newtown fell to Windsor on Friday night with a final score of 31-34.
Newtown fell to Windsor on Friday night with a final score of 31-34.

The 2025 Connecticut high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend of action.

Connecticut High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIAC) - September 26, 2025

Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 26, 2025

Abbott 22, Cheney 19

Amity Regional 28, Fitch 0

Berlin 42, Bristol Eastern 6

Bethel 31, Westhill 7

Darien 28, Masuk 21

East Lyme 38, East Haven 0

Fairfield Prep 24, New Britain 21

Farmington 35, Edwin O. Smith 13

Gilbert 29, Derby 6

Greenwich 38, Notre Dame 7

Griswold 14, Ledyard 0

Hand 38, Brookfield 7

Hillhouse 41, Amistad 0

Holy Cross 49, Watertown 0

Killingly 49, Law 21

Ludlowe 21, Shelton 14

Lyman Hall 31, Foran 0

Manchester 26, Trumbull 14

Middletown 44, RHAM 6

New Canaan 27, Bunnell 7

New Fairfield 42, Lewis Mills 12

Newington 15, Enfield 13

Newtown 34, Windsor 31

North Haven 40, Bristol Central 12

Norwalk 54, New Milford 30

Notre Dame Catholic 26, Stratford 7

Plainville 43, Tolland 18

Platt 35, Wethersfield 21

Rockville 33, Granby Memorial 0

Seymour 7, Oxford 3

Sheehan 40, Pomperaug 14

St. Joseph 30, Southington 24

Staples 34, West Haven 33

Stonington 16, New London 14

Waterford 39, Montville 17

Weaver 30, Haddam-Killingworth 23

Weston 50, Bassick 26

Wilton 28, Cheshire 21

Wolcott 18, Kennedy 15

Woodland Regional 56, Naugatuck 28

Ridgefield 33, Hamden 0

