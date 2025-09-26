Connecticut High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIAC) - September 26, 2025
There are 47 games scheduled across Connecticut on Friday, September 26, including six games featuring the statewide top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Connecticut's top-ranked teams as No. 9 West Haven travels to take on the undefeated No. 7 Staples Wreckers. Meanwhile, New Canaan looks to defend its number 1 ranking as it takes on Bunnell.
Connecticut High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, September 26
With six games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Connecticut high school football kicks into full swing.
CIAC Class L High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 19 games scheduled in the CIAC Class L on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 8 Darien taking on Masuk on Friday. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class L High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class LL High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 13 games scheduled in the CIAC Class LL on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 3 Greenwich taking on Notre Dame. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class LL High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class M High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 16 games scheduled in the CIAC Class M on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 6 Killingly taking on undefeated Law. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class M High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class MM High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 19 games scheduled in the CIAC Class MM on Friday, September 26, kicking off with New Fairfield taking on Lewis Mills. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class MM High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class S High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 11 games scheduled in the CIAC Class S on Friday, September 26, kicking off with Stonington taking on New London. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class S High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class SS High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 15 games scheduled in the CIAC Class SS on Friday, September 26, kicking off with Plainville taking on Tolland. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class SS High School Football Scoreboard.
