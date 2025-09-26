High School

Connecticut High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIAC) - September 26, 2025

Get CIAC live updated and final scores as the 2025 Connecticut high school football season continues on September 26

Robin Erickson

The Wilton Warriors travel to take on Cheshire at 7:00 PM on Friday as both teams look to stay undefeated.
The Wilton Warriors travel to take on Cheshire at 7:00 PM on Friday as both teams look to stay undefeated. / Bill Berg

There are 47 games scheduled across Connecticut on Friday, September 26, including six games featuring the statewide top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Connecticut's top-ranked teams as No. 9 West Haven travels to take on the undefeated No. 7 Staples Wreckers. Meanwhile, New Canaan looks to defend its number 1 ranking as it takes on Bunnell.

Connecticut High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, September 26

With six games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Connecticut high school football kicks into full swing.

CIAC Class L High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26

There are 19 games scheduled in the CIAC Class L on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 8 Darien taking on Masuk on Friday. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class L High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Class L scoreboard

CIAC Class LL High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26

There are 13 games scheduled in the CIAC Class LL on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 3 Greenwich taking on Notre Dame. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class LL High School Football Scoreboard.

View full CIAC Class LL scoreboard

CIAC Class M High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26

There are 16 games scheduled in the CIAC Class M on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 6 Killingly taking on undefeated Law. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class M High School Football Scoreboard.

View full CIAC Class M scoreboard

CIAC Class MM High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26

There are 19 games scheduled in the CIAC Class MM on Friday, September 26, kicking off with New Fairfield taking on Lewis Mills. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class MM High School Football Scoreboard.

View full CIAC Class MM scoreboard

CIAC Class S High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26

There are 11 games scheduled in the CIAC Class S on Friday, September 26, kicking off with Stonington taking on New London. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class S High School Football Scoreboard.

View full CIAC Class S scoreboard

CIAC Class SS High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26

There are 15 games scheduled in the CIAC Class SS on Friday, September 26, kicking off with Plainville taking on Tolland. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class SS High School Football Scoreboard.

View full CIAC Class SS scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Connecticut