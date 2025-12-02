Connecticut High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIAC) - December 2, 2025
There are 24 games scheduled across Connecticut on Tuesday, December 2, including eight games featuring the statewide top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Connecticut's top-ranked teams facing off to advance onto the next round of the playoffs including No. 1 New Canaan taking on the Darien Blue Wave. Meanwhile, No. 9 Wilton faces off against Torrington in a Class MM matchup.
Connecticut High School Football Games to Watch - Tuesday, December 1
With eight games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Connecticut high school football continues into the first week of the playoffs.
CIAC Class L High School Football Schedule - Tuesday, December 2
There are five games scheduled in the CIAC Class L on Tuesday, December 2, highlighted by No. 1 New Canaan taking on Darien. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class L High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class LL High School Football Schedule - Tuesday, December 2
There are four games scheduled in the CIAC Class LL on Tuesday, December 2, highlighted by No. 6 Greenwich taking on Staples. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class LL High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class M High School Football Schedule - Tuesday, December 2
There are seven games scheduled in the CIAC Class M on Tuesday, December 2, kicking off with Waterford taking on No. 8 Hand. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class M High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class MM High School Football Schedule - Tuesday, December 2
There are eight games scheduled in the CIAC Class MM on Tuesday, December 2, kicking off with Fitch taking on Bunnell. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class MM High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class S High School Football Schedule - Tuesday, December 2
There are six games scheduled in the CIAC Class S on Tuesday, December 2, kicking off with Ansonia taking on Seymour. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class S High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class SS High School Football Schedule - Tuesday, December 2
There are five games scheduled in the CIAC Class SS on Tuesday, December 2, kicking off with New Fairfield taking on Nonnewaug. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class SS High School Football Scoreboard.
