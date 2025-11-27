Connecticut High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIAC) - November 27, 2025
There are 32 games scheduled across Connecticut on Thursday, November 27, including four games featuring the statewide top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Connecticut's top-ranked teams as No. 1 New Canaan hosts the Darien Blue Wave as the Rams look to stay undefeated. Meanwhile, No. 6 Greenwich faces off against Staples.
Connecticut High School Football Games to Watch - Thursday, November 27
With four games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Connecticut high school football continues into late November.
CIAC Class L High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 27
There are 11 games scheduled in the CIAC Class L on Thursday, November 27, highlighted by No. 1 New Canaan taking on Darien. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class L High School Football Scoreboard.
CIAC Class LL High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 27
There are 10 games scheduled in the CIAC Class LL on Thursday, November 27, highlighted by No. 5 St. Joseph taking on Trumbull. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class LL High School Football Scoreboard.
View full CIAC Class LL scoreboard
CIAC Class M High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 27
There are 11 games scheduled in the CIAC Class M on Thursday, November 27, kicking off with Waterford taking on East Lyme. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class M High School Football Scoreboard.
View full CIAC Class M scoreboard
CIAC Class MM High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 27
There are 10 games scheduled in the CIAC Class MM on Thursday, November 27, kicking off with New Milford taking on New Fairfield. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class MM High School Football Scoreboard.
View full CIAC Class MM scoreboard
CIAC Class S High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 27
There are five games scheduled in the CIAC Class S on Thursday, November 27, kicking off with Wolcott taking on Holy Cross. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class S High School Football Scoreboard.
View full CIAC Class S scoreboard
CIAC Class SS High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 27
There are nine games scheduled in the CIAC Class SS on Thursday, November 27, kicking off with Waterford taking on East Lyme. You can follow every game on our CIAC Class SS High School Football Scoreboard.
View full CIAC Class SS scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.