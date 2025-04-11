Connecticut high school football state champion head coach announces retirement
Arguably one of Connecticut's top high school football coaches of all time is leaving the game after a storied coaching career.
According to Ansonia football program's X account, longtime head football coach Tom Brockett announced his retirement. Brockett began coaching at the school in 2000 before becoming the head coach in 2006.
From there, Brocket went on to have a legendary coaching career, leading the Chargers to eight state championships and seven undefeated seasons. Here below is the announcement by Ansonia's football team on X regarding Brockett's retirement.
'Earlier today in a very emotional adresss to the team, Tom Brockett announced that he is retiring as head coach of the Ansonia High School football team.
Tom was an assistant coach from 2000 to 2005 and then became head coach in 2006, following Jack Hunt.
Tom not only upheld the high standards of Ansonia football but he raised them even higher.
The Ansonia Girdiron Club thanks Tom Brockett for his many years of hard work and dedication to the program. His legacy will never be forgotten.
Thank you for everything, Coach.'
Brockett leaves Ansonia with the best winning percentage of all-time for coaches that have coached a minimum of 200 games at .922 (215-18), per the Chargers' X post. In Connecticut high school football history, Brockett is the only coach to win a state title in his first and last year coaching.
Superintendent of Schools Ansonia Public Schools' Joseph DiBacco penned a letter to acknowledge the retirement of Brockett after his 19 years at the helm. Here below is DiBacco's letter regarding Brockett's retirement:
'Today I write this letter with mixed emotions - I was informed that Coach Brockett is retiring after 19 years at the helm of the Ansonia High School Football Team. I don't write letters to my staff every day, but I felt compelled to inform the district of his retirement. I truly wish Tom well...yet, I don't want him to retire from coaching. I know that is wrong and selfish to feel that way. in life you should appreciate the time you have with people - tell them what they mean to you and wish them well. I need to take that advice and thank Coach Brockett for his years of dedication to Ansonia Football.
On behalf of the entire Ansonia community, I want to express our deepest gratitude for his years of dedication, leadership, and excellence as the head coach of the Ansonia Chargers. His retirement marks the end of an incredible era-one defined by championships, tradition, and most importantly, the positive impact he has had on generations of young men.
Usually, life moves too quickly and doesn't provide us with gift of time - time to reflect on the past.
I needed to understand more about what was accomplished during the time Tom Brockett was head coach in Ansonia. Many of us know about the 8 State Championships, and the 13 NVL Championships...However, my research revealed other stats that I have never known: Coach Brockett has a .922 winning percentage (Best in the state), As head coach he has recorded 103 consecutive wins (State Record), as of today - he has the highest winning percentage of ANY football coach in America, and lastly, he will retire with 3rd highest winning percentage of any football coach at the high school level in America.
The championships and accolades are a testament to his hard work, strategic mind, and unwavering commitment to excellence. But his legacy goes far beyond wins and titles. Tom has been a mentor, a role model, and a steady presence in the lives of countless student-athletes.
Through his guidance, our young men have learned the value of discipline, teamwork, and character-lessons that will stay with them for a lifetime.
We thank Coach Brockett for the countless hours, the early mornings, the long nights, and the tireless dedication you given to this program and our community. Ansonia football —and Ansonia itself-has been made better because of you.
We wish you all the best in your retirement from coaching. You will always be a Charger, and your legacy will live on in every player who steps onto that field wearing blue and white.
With sincere appreciation,
Joseph DiBacco, Ed. D.
Superintendent of Schools Ansonia Public Schools'
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi