Connecticut high school softball playoff brackets: 2025 CIAC Regional and State matchups, game times
The Connecticut high school softball state playoffs have reached the CIAC regional rounds as we march towards the state semifinals and finals.
High School On SI has you covered with Live Update posts, game stories and more.
Follow all of the action throughout the 2025 postseason, from live scores, game stories, photo galleries, video highlights and more.
For all the latest scores, instant bracket updates and game times for throughout the 2025 Connecticut high school softball post-season, bookmark our Connecticut high school softball playoff brackets or click on the links below for the classification of your choice.
CLASS L
June 4th games
RHAM at Masuk
Edwin O. Smith at Berlin
Bristol Eastern at Brookfield
Jonathan Law at St. Joseph
CLASS LL
June 4th games
Trumbull at Cheshire
Norwich Free Academy at Darien
Simsbury at South Windsor
Shelton at New Canaan
CLASS M
June 4th games
Watertown at Woodland Regional
Norwich RVT at Tolland
Oxford at Cromwell
Montville at Granby Memorial
CLASS S
June 4th games
Old Lyme at North Branford
Wheeler at Immaculate
St. Bernard at Haddam-Killingworth
Somers at Capital Prep
Andy Villamarzo