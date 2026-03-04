Minnesota High School Boys Hockey 2026 State Tournament Day 1 Scores, Recaps, Live Updates - March 4

The 2026 Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament begints on Wednesday at Grand Casino Arena. The tournament begins with the Class 1A quarterfinals.

High School On SI has live updates and final scores of all four games. This page will be updated throughout the day.

No. 8 Dodge County (19-8-1) vs. No. 1 Hibbing/Chisholm/VCA (24-2-2) — 11:00 AM

Live score updates link will be here.

No. 5 St. Cloud Cathedral (17-11) vs. No. 4 Mahtomedi (17-9-2) — 1:00 PM

No. 7 Mankato West (19-7-2) vs. No. 2 Delano (22-4-2) — 6:00 PM

No. 6 Northern Lakes (17-10-1) vs. No. 3 Warroad (22-5-1) — 8:00 PM

More from High School On SI