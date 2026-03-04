High School

Minnesota High School Boys Hockey 2026 State Tournament Day 1 Scores, Recaps, Live Updates - March 4

Follow the action from the MSHSL boys hockey state tournament Class 1A quarterfinals
St. Cloud Cathedral hockey senior Brady Andvik (9) celebrates his first goal of the season during the Granite City Showcase against Sauk Rapids on Dec. 30, 2025 at the Municipal Athletic Complex. The Crusaders won 5-0. | Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament begints on Wednesday at Grand Casino Arena. The tournament begins with the Class 1A quarterfinals.

High School On SI has live updates and final scores of all four games. This page will be updated throughout the day.

No. 8 Dodge County (19-8-1) vs. No. 1 Hibbing/Chisholm/VCA (24-2-2) — 11:00 AM

No. 5 St. Cloud Cathedral (17-11) vs. No. 4 Mahtomedi (17-9-2) — 1:00 PM

No. 7 Mankato West (19-7-2) vs. No. 2 Delano (22-4-2) — 6:00 PM

No. 6 Northern Lakes (17-10-1) vs. No. 3 Warroad (22-5-1) — 8:00 PM

