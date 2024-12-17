High School

Final Top 10 Connecticut High School Football Rankings (12/16/2024)

Choate Rosemary Hall School finishes as the state's No. 1 team; New Canaan takes the top spot among public schools

Andy Villamarzo

Greenwich Football/Facebook

The 2024 Connecticut high school football season is now in the books and now teams prepare for the off-season.

The No. 1 team in the Constitution State continues to be Choate Rosemary Hall School after a strong victory over Brunswick Academy a few weeks ago. New Canaan finishes tops among public schools in the state.

Before all the programs head into basketball season, we have the final complete breakdown of the elite Connecticut high school football teams, as we see them.

Final 2024 High School On SI Top 10 Connecticut high school football rankings

1. Choate Rosemary Hall School (9-0)

Another private school that’s loaded with talent across the board is Choate Rosemary Hall School. The Wild Boars picked up win No. 6, 34-7 over Loomis Chaffee School. Connecticut's top player per 247Sports resides at Choate Rosemary in 4-star offensive lineman Will Black, who is committed to Notre Dame. Choate Rosemary Hall School takes the top spot after defeating Brunswick Academy, 27-9.

2. Brunswick School (8-2)

Brunswick School footbal

A private school that’s loaded with talent across the board is Brunswick School, with Notre Dame commitment Blake Hebert running the show offensively. He’s got Notre Dame commit Matty Augustine on one side and Syracuse commit Jaylen Pray on the other. The Bruins did lose their first game of the season against Phillips Exeter Academy, 34-26, a few weeks ago. Brunswick Academy drops from the top spot after a 27-9 loss to Choate Rosemary Hall School.

3. Avon Old Farms (6-4)

The Beavers opened up the season with a loss, but bounced back with a Week 2 victory over Kent School, 42-6. In Week 3, AOF fell to No. 1 Brunswick Scool, 28-7. They feature one of the state’s most overall talented programs. Avon Old Farms has 3-star offensive tackle Owen Aliciene (Penn State commitment) and 3-star defensive lineman Dante Recker (Maryland commitment) highlighting a very talented roster. Even with a loss to Choate Rosemary Hall School, Avon Old Farms remains secure at the third spot despite dropping a fourth game, this time to Phillips Exeter Academy.

4. New Canaan (12-1)

Killingly's Hayden Allard looks for some running room against New Canaan during the Class L quarterfinals last season.
Killingly's Hayden Allard looks for some running room against New Canaan during the Class L quarterfinals last season. / Jimmy Zanor/Norwich Bulletin / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Rams finished the season winning the state's Class L state championship game with a 35-21 victory over Darien. New Canaan finishes up what has been an impressive season in which they picked up victories over teams like Ludlowe, Staples and Wilton, respectively.

5. Greenwich (11-2)

Greenwich football team 2024
Greenwich Football/Facebook

After getting shellacked by Staples back on Thanksgiving, 27-0, the Cardinals re-paid the favor to the Wreckers in the state semifinals. Greenwich won 14-0, sending them off to the Class LL state championship game and Tony Marello's squad won by the same score once again. Greenwich claimed the state's highest classification championship with another 14-0 win over West Haven.

6. Masuk (10-3)

Back in the rankings and it's oh so sweet for Steve Christy and his bunch. The Panthers barely edged out Windsor, 24-21, for the Class MM state championship last week behind a strong effort from quarterback Aaron Champagne.

7. Windsor (12-1)

Windsor Football (CT) runs out on the field in the 2024 season
Windsor Football (CT) runs out on the field in the 2024 season / Windsor Football/Facebook

When it comes to the public schools, Windsor has proven to being one of the state's best. The Warriors' undefeated run, however, came to a end last week in Windsor's 24-21 loss to Masuk in the Class MM state championship game.

8. Darien (10-3)

The Blue Wave saw its season come to a close with a 35-21 loss to New Canaan in the Class L state championship game. Darien had themselves a solid season and were in the conversation all season long to win it all.

9. West Haven (10-3)

Taking Fairfield Prep off this list and standing in their place is the Blue Devils after they handily routed the Jesuits, 42-7. West Haven fell just short of winning it all in Class LL with a 14-0 loss to Greenwich.

10. Staples (9-2)

Staples Wreckers Football
Staples Wreckers Football / Staples Wreckers Football official websit

The Wreckers made a valiant effort in attempting to defend their Class LL state championship, but their run came up just short in the state semifinal round. Staples fell, 14-0, to Greenwich last week.

On the bubble: Ansonia, Bunnell, Fairfield Prep, Glastonbury, Killingly, New Britian, Newtown

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveconn

Published
