Hartford & New Haven Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 25-27, 2025

Get Hartford & New Haven area live updates and final scores as the 2025 Connecticut high school football season continues into the last week of the regular season on November 25

The Darien Blue Wave travel to take on No. 1 New Canaan looking to give the Rams their first loss.
There are 56 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area from November 25 through November 27, including matchups involving the top 10 teams in Connecticut. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week include several of Connecticut's top teams as Staples faces off against No. 6 Greenwich early on Thursday morning. Later, that afternoon, Darien travels to take on No. 1 New Canaan, the Blue Wave looking to give the Rams their first loss of the season.

Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Tuesday, November 25, 2025

There are eight games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Tuesday, November 25, kicking off with Edwin O. Smith taking on Tolland. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Edwin O. Smith (3-6) vs Tolland (1-8) - 6:00 PM

Windham (1-8) vs Montville (2-7) - 6:00 PM

Abbott (6-3) vs Bullard-Havens (3-6) - 6:00 PM

Lewis Mills (1-8) vs Avon (1-8) - 6:00 PM

Notre Dame Catholic (5-4) vs Pomperaug (4-5) - 6:30 PM

Gilbert (4-5) vs St. Paul Catholic (2-6) - 6:30 PM

Haddam-Killingworth (6-3) vs Valley Regional (6-3) - 6:30 PM

Wilby (1-8) vs Waterbury Career Academy (6-3) - 7:00 PM

Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Wednesday, November 26, 2025

There are 16 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Friday, November 26, highlighted by No. 8 Hand taking on Guilford. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

RHAM (0-9) vs Bacon Academy (4-5) - 12:00 PM

Thames River (2-7) vs Nonnewaug (8-0) - 5:00 PM

Wethersfield (6-3) vs Newington (7-2) - 6:00 PM

Windsor Locks (1-7) vs Stafford (4-4) - 6:00 PM

Guilford (8-1) vs Hand (8-1) - 6:00 PM

North Haven (5-4) vs West Haven (3-6) - 6:00 PM

Windsor (9-1) vs Stafford (4-4) - 6:00 PM

Seymour (9-0) vs Woodland Regional (9-0) - 6:00 PM

Masuk (5-4) vs Newtown (7-2) - 6:00 PM

Plainville (6-3) vs Farmington (3-6) - 6:00 PM

Cromwell (8-1) vs Rocky Hill (5-4) - 6:00 PM

Bethel (2-7) vs Brookfield (7-2) - 6:00 PM

North Branford (8-1) vs Coginchaug Regional (3-6) - 6:00 PM

Fairfield Prep (7-2) vs Xavier (3-6) - 6:00 PM

Ridgefield (6-3) vs Danbury (6-3) - 6:00 PM

Ellington (6-3) vs Rockville (8-1) - 6:30 PM

Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 27, 2025

There are 32 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Saturday, November 22, highlighted by No. 3 Killingly taking on Woodstock Academy. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven High School Football Scoreboard.

Waterford (5-4) vs East Lyme (4-4) - 10:00 AM

New Milford (1-8) vs New Fairfield (6-4) - 10:00 AM

Woodstock Academy (3-6) vs Killingly (9-0) - 10:00 AM

Weston (3-6) vs Joel Barlow (5-4) - 10:00 AM

Wolcott (4-5) vs Holy Cross (6-3) - 10:00 AM

Westhill (1-8) vs Stamford (0-9) - 10:00 AM

St. Joseph (7-2) vs Trumbull (3-6) - 10:00 AM

Stonington (4-5) vs Westerly (4-1) - 10:00 AM

Sheehan (7-2) vs Lyman Hall (7-2) - 10:00 AM

Fitch (5-4) vs Ledyard (7-2) - 10:00 AM

Norwich Free Academy (5-4) vs New London (3-5) - 10:00 AM

McMahon (3-6) vs Norwalk (5-4) - 10:00 AM

Stratford (4-5) vs Bunnell (7-2) - 10:00 AM

Ludlowe (6-3) vs Warde (5-4) - 10:00 AM

Derby (3-6) vs Oxford (5-4) - 10:00 AM

Cheshire (7-2) vs Southington (6-3) - 10:00 AM

Staples (5-4) vs Greenwich (7-2) - 10:00 AM

Capital Prep (0-8) vs Weaver (7-2) - 10:00 AM

Naugatuck (3-5) vs Ansonia (6-3) - 10:00 AM

Branford (6-2) vs East Haven (2-8) - 10:00 AM

Kennedy (1-8) vs Crosby (4-5) - 10:00 AM

Bridgeport Central (1-8) vs Harding (2-7) - 10:00 AM

O'Brien (3-6) vs Platt Tech (6-3) - 10:30 AM

Law (7-2) vs Foran (4-5) - 10:30 AM

East Catholic (4-5) vs Northwest Catholic (8-1) - 10:30 AM

Hillhouse (2-7) vs Wilbur Cross (1-8) - 10:30 AM

Bristol Eastern (1-8) vs Bristol Central (3-6) - 10:30 AM

Notre Dame (5-5) vs Hamden (2-7) - 10:30 AM

Amity Regional (5-4) vs Shelton (3-6) - 10:30 AM

Darien (6-3) vs New Canaan (9-0) - 1:30 PM

Platt (5-4) vs Maloney (5-4) - 6:30 PM

Watertown (1-8) vs Torrington (5-4) - 7:00 PM

