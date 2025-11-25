Hartford & New Haven Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 25-27, 2025
There are 56 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area from November 25 through November 27, including matchups involving the top 10 teams in Connecticut. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week include several of Connecticut's top teams as Staples faces off against No. 6 Greenwich early on Thursday morning. Later, that afternoon, Darien travels to take on No. 1 New Canaan, the Blue Wave looking to give the Rams their first loss of the season.
Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Tuesday, November 25, 2025
There are eight games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Tuesday, November 25, kicking off with Edwin O. Smith taking on Tolland. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Edwin O. Smith (3-6) vs Tolland (1-8) - 6:00 PM
Windham (1-8) vs Montville (2-7) - 6:00 PM
Abbott (6-3) vs Bullard-Havens (3-6) - 6:00 PM
Lewis Mills (1-8) vs Avon (1-8) - 6:00 PM
Notre Dame Catholic (5-4) vs Pomperaug (4-5) - 6:30 PM
Gilbert (4-5) vs St. Paul Catholic (2-6) - 6:30 PM
Haddam-Killingworth (6-3) vs Valley Regional (6-3) - 6:30 PM
Wilby (1-8) vs Waterbury Career Academy (6-3) - 7:00 PM
Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Wednesday, November 26, 2025
There are 16 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Friday, November 26, highlighted by No. 8 Hand taking on Guilford. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
RHAM (0-9) vs Bacon Academy (4-5) - 12:00 PM
Thames River (2-7) vs Nonnewaug (8-0) - 5:00 PM
Wethersfield (6-3) vs Newington (7-2) - 6:00 PM
Windsor Locks (1-7) vs Stafford (4-4) - 6:00 PM
Guilford (8-1) vs Hand (8-1) - 6:00 PM
North Haven (5-4) vs West Haven (3-6) - 6:00 PM
Windsor (9-1) vs Stafford (4-4) - 6:00 PM
Seymour (9-0) vs Woodland Regional (9-0) - 6:00 PM
Masuk (5-4) vs Newtown (7-2) - 6:00 PM
Plainville (6-3) vs Farmington (3-6) - 6:00 PM
Cromwell (8-1) vs Rocky Hill (5-4) - 6:00 PM
Bethel (2-7) vs Brookfield (7-2) - 6:00 PM
North Branford (8-1) vs Coginchaug Regional (3-6) - 6:00 PM
Fairfield Prep (7-2) vs Xavier (3-6) - 6:00 PM
Ridgefield (6-3) vs Danbury (6-3) - 6:00 PM
Ellington (6-3) vs Rockville (8-1) - 6:30 PM
Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 27, 2025
There are 32 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Saturday, November 22, highlighted by No. 3 Killingly taking on Woodstock Academy. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven High School Football Scoreboard.
Waterford (5-4) vs East Lyme (4-4) - 10:00 AM
New Milford (1-8) vs New Fairfield (6-4) - 10:00 AM
Woodstock Academy (3-6) vs Killingly (9-0) - 10:00 AM
Weston (3-6) vs Joel Barlow (5-4) - 10:00 AM
Wolcott (4-5) vs Holy Cross (6-3) - 10:00 AM
Westhill (1-8) vs Stamford (0-9) - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph (7-2) vs Trumbull (3-6) - 10:00 AM
Stonington (4-5) vs Westerly (4-1) - 10:00 AM
Sheehan (7-2) vs Lyman Hall (7-2) - 10:00 AM
Fitch (5-4) vs Ledyard (7-2) - 10:00 AM
Norwich Free Academy (5-4) vs New London (3-5) - 10:00 AM
McMahon (3-6) vs Norwalk (5-4) - 10:00 AM
Stratford (4-5) vs Bunnell (7-2) - 10:00 AM
Ludlowe (6-3) vs Warde (5-4) - 10:00 AM
Derby (3-6) vs Oxford (5-4) - 10:00 AM
Cheshire (7-2) vs Southington (6-3) - 10:00 AM
Staples (5-4) vs Greenwich (7-2) - 10:00 AM
Capital Prep (0-8) vs Weaver (7-2) - 10:00 AM
Naugatuck (3-5) vs Ansonia (6-3) - 10:00 AM
Branford (6-2) vs East Haven (2-8) - 10:00 AM
Kennedy (1-8) vs Crosby (4-5) - 10:00 AM
Bridgeport Central (1-8) vs Harding (2-7) - 10:00 AM
O'Brien (3-6) vs Platt Tech (6-3) - 10:30 AM
Law (7-2) vs Foran (4-5) - 10:30 AM
East Catholic (4-5) vs Northwest Catholic (8-1) - 10:30 AM
Hillhouse (2-7) vs Wilbur Cross (1-8) - 10:30 AM
Bristol Eastern (1-8) vs Bristol Central (3-6) - 10:30 AM
Notre Dame (5-5) vs Hamden (2-7) - 10:30 AM
Amity Regional (5-4) vs Shelton (3-6) - 10:30 AM
Darien (6-3) vs New Canaan (9-0) - 1:30 PM
Platt (5-4) vs Maloney (5-4) - 6:30 PM
Watertown (1-8) vs Torrington (5-4) - 7:00 PM
