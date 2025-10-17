Hartford & New Haven Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17-18, 2025
There are 24 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area from October 17 through October 18, including matchups involving the top 10 teams in Connecticut. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include several of Connecticut's top teams as No. 2 Avon Old Farms hosts Taft School, with the Beavers looking to stay undefeated. Later, on Saturday, No. 4 Choate Rosemary Hall School takes on Hotchkiss School at 3:00 p.m.
Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 18 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Friday, October 17, highlighted by No. 5 Killingly taking on Musuk. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Prince (2-2) vs Amistad (0-3) - 4:00 PM
Taft School (0-1) vs Avon Old Farms (5-0) - 6:00 PM
Nonnewaug (3-0) vs Platt Tech (4-1) - 6:00 PM
East Catholic (2-2) vs Lewis Mills (1-3) - 6:00 PM
Maloney (4-0) vs Fairfield Prep (4-1) - 6:00 PM
Bloomfield (2-2) vs Plainville (2-2) - 6:00 PM
Tolland (0-4) vs Avon (0-4) - 6:00 PM
Woodstock Academy (0-4) vs Windham (1-3) - 6:30 PM
Foran (1-3) vs Brookfield (3-1) - 6:30 PM
Masuk (2-2) vs Killingly (4-0) - 6:30 PM
Northwest Catholic (4-0) vs Rocky Hill (2-2) - 6:30 PM
Montville (0-4) vs Stonington (2-2) - 6:30 PM
Guilford (4-1) vs Platt (3-1) - 6:30 PM
Bacon Academy (3-1) vs Griswold (3-1) - 6:30 PM
Middletown (4-0) vs Bristol Eastern (0-4) - 6:30 PM
Plainfield (2-2) vs Wilbur Cross (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Edwin O. Smith (2-2) vs Wethersfield (1-3) - 7:00 PM
New Milford (1-3) vs Bethel (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 18, 2025
There are six games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Saturday, October 18, highlighted by No. 4 Choate Rosemary Hall School taking on Hotchkiss School. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven High School Football Scoreboard.
Berlin (4-0) vs RHAM (0-4) - 12:00 PM
Hand (4-1) vs Xavier (1-4) - 1:00 PM
Ellington (4-1) vs CREC (2-2) - 1:00 PM
Fitch (3-1) vs Norwich Free Academy (1-3) - 1:00 PM
Hotchkiss School (0-1) vs Choate Rosemary Hall School (3-2) - 3:00 PM
Joel Barlow (1-3) vs Pomperaug (2-2) - 6:00 PM
