Hartford & New Haven Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17-18, 2025

No. 2 Avon Old Farms hosts Taft School at 6:00 p.m on Friday night in the Hartford & New Haven area.
There are 24 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area from October 17 through October 18, including matchups involving the top 10 teams in Connecticut. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include several of Connecticut's top teams as No. 2 Avon Old Farms hosts Taft School, with the Beavers looking to stay undefeated. Later, on Saturday, No. 4 Choate Rosemary Hall School takes on Hotchkiss School at 3:00 p.m.

Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 18 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Friday, October 17, highlighted by No. 5 Killingly taking on Musuk. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Prince (2-2) vs Amistad (0-3) - 4:00 PM

Taft School (0-1) vs Avon Old Farms (5-0) - 6:00 PM

Nonnewaug (3-0) vs Platt Tech (4-1) - 6:00 PM

East Catholic (2-2) vs Lewis Mills (1-3) - 6:00 PM

Maloney (4-0) vs Fairfield Prep (4-1) - 6:00 PM

Bloomfield (2-2) vs Plainville (2-2) - 6:00 PM

Tolland (0-4) vs Avon (0-4) - 6:00 PM

Woodstock Academy (0-4) vs Windham (1-3) - 6:30 PM

Foran (1-3) vs Brookfield (3-1) - 6:30 PM

Masuk (2-2) vs Killingly (4-0) - 6:30 PM

Northwest Catholic (4-0) vs Rocky Hill (2-2) - 6:30 PM

Montville (0-4) vs Stonington (2-2) - 6:30 PM

Guilford (4-1) vs Platt (3-1) - 6:30 PM

Bacon Academy (3-1) vs Griswold (3-1) - 6:30 PM

Middletown (4-0) vs Bristol Eastern (0-4) - 6:30 PM

Plainfield (2-2) vs Wilbur Cross (0-4) - 7:00 PM

Edwin O. Smith (2-2) vs Wethersfield (1-3) - 7:00 PM

New Milford (1-3) vs Bethel (1-3) - 7:00 PM

Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 18, 2025

There are six games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Saturday, October 18, highlighted by No. 4 Choate Rosemary Hall School taking on Hotchkiss School. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven High School Football Scoreboard.

Berlin (4-0) vs RHAM (0-4) - 12:00 PM

Hand (4-1) vs Xavier (1-4) - 1:00 PM

Ellington (4-1) vs CREC (2-2) - 1:00 PM

Fitch (3-1) vs Norwich Free Academy (1-3) - 1:00 PM

Hotchkiss School (0-1) vs Choate Rosemary Hall School (3-2) - 3:00 PM

Joel Barlow (1-3) vs Pomperaug (2-2) - 6:00 PM

