Hartford & New Haven Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-November 1, 2025
There are 54 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area from October 30 through November 1, including matchups involving the top 10 teams in Connecticut. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include several of Connecticut's top teams as No. 3 Killingly travels to take on Griswold on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.
Later, on Saturday, No. 2 Avon Old Farms faces off against Loomis Chaffee School.
Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 30, 2025
There are 26 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Thursday, October 30, highlighted by No. 3 Killingly taking on Griswold. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Bassick (2-5) vs Wilbur Cross (0-6) - 5:00 PM
Middletown (6-0) vs South Windsor (4-2) - 5:30 PM
Newington (4-2) vs Edwin O. Smith (2-4) - 6:00 PM
Lewis Mills (1-5) vs Plainville (3-3) - 6:00 PM
Bacon Academy (3-3) vs Stonington (4-2) - 6:00 PM
Notre Dame (2-4) vs Foran (2-4) - 6:00 PM
Torrington (3-3) vs Wilby (1-5) - 6:00 PM
Nonnewaug (5-0) vs Cheney (3-3) - 6:00 PM
Wethersfield (3-3) vs Farmington (3-3) - 6:00 PM
Manchester (1-5) vs Conard (2-4) - 6:00 PM
East Haven (1-5) vs Hamden (1-5) - 6:00 PM
Haddam-Killingworth (4-2) vs Cromwell (6-0) - 6:00 PM
Hillhouse (2-3) vs Cheshire (4-2) - 6:00 PM
Oxford (3-3) vs Ansonia (3-3) - 6:00 PM
East Hartford (1-5) vs Bristol Central (1-5) - 6:00 PM
Woodland Regional (6-0) vs Wolcott (3-3) - 6:30 PM
Tolland (1-5) vs Rocky Hill (2-4) - 6:30 PM
Granby Memorial (4-2) vs Ellington (4-2) - 6:30 PM
Amistad (0-5) vs Lyman Hall (6-1) - 6:30 PM
Waterford (4-2) vs Fitch (3-3) - 6:30 PM
Platt (4-2) vs Southington (3-3) - 6:30 PM
Killingly (6-0) vs Griswold (5-1) - 6:30 PM
New Britain (5-1) vs Maloney (5-1) - 6:30 PM
Harding (2-4) vs Sheehan (5-1) - 6:30 PM
Enfield (3-3) vs Berlin (6-0) - 6:30 PM
Law (5-1) vs Shelton (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 15 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 6 Windsor taking on Simsbury. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
New Milford (1-5) vs Joel Barlow (2-4) - 5:00 PM
Wilcox RVT (5-1) vs Platt Tech (4-2) - 6:00 PM
Amity Regional (4-2) vs West Haven (2-4) - 6:00 PM
Simsbury (1-5) vs Windsor (6-0) - 6:30 PM
New London (2-3) vs Windham (1-5) - 6:30 PM
East Lyme (2-3) vs Ledyard (4-2) - 6:30 PM
Hall (2-4) vs Glastonbury (3-3) - 6:30 PM
Morgan (0-6) vs Capital Prep (0-5) - 6:30 PM
Plainfield (3-3) vs Montville (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Holy Cross (4-2) vs Waterbury Career Academy (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Pomperaug (4-2) vs New Fairfield (4-3) - 7:00 PM
St. Paul Catholic (1-5) vs Naugatuck (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Fairfield Prep (5-1) vs North Haven (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Bloomfield (4-2) vs East Catholic (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Xavier (1-5) vs Branford (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 1, 2025
There are 13 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Saturday, November 1, highlighted by No. 4 Choate Rosemary Hall School taking on Dexter Southfield. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven High School Football Scoreboard.
Avon (1-5) vs Northwest Catholic (5-1) - 10:30 AM
Bullard-Havens (2-4) vs Prince (3-3) - 11:00 AM
Derby (3-3) vs Crosby (2-4) - 11:00 AM
Norwich Free Academy (3-3) vs Woodstock Academy (2-4) - 12:00 PM
Weaver (3-2) vs Valley Regional (4-2) - 12:00 PM
RHAM (0-6) vs Bristol Eastern (0-6) - 12:00 PM
Watertown (1-5) vs Gilbert (2-4) - 1:00 PM
Rockville (6-0) vs CREC (3-2) - 1:00 PM
O'Brien (2-4) vs Abbott (3-3) - 1:00 PM
Dexter Southfield (0-1) vs Choate Rosemary Hall School (5-2) - 2:30 PM
Notre Dame Catholic (4-2) vs Brookfield (4-2) - 6:00 PM
Avon Old Farms (7-0) vs Loomis Chaffee School (0-1) - 6:30 PM
Seymour (6-0) vs Kennedy (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.