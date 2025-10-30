High School

Hartford & New Haven Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-November 1, 2025

Get Hartford & New Haven area live updates and final scores as the 2025 Connecticut high school football season continues on October 30

Robin Erickson

No. 3 Killingly travels to take on Griswold on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.
No. 3 Killingly travels to take on Griswold on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. / Jimmy Zanor/Norwich Bulletin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 54 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area from October 30 through November 1, including matchups involving the top 10 teams in Connecticut. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include several of Connecticut's top teams as No. 3 Killingly travels to take on Griswold on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.

Later, on Saturday, No. 2 Avon Old Farms faces off against Loomis Chaffee School.

Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 30, 2025

There are 26 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Thursday, October 30.

Bassick (2-5) vs Wilbur Cross (0-6) - 5:00 PM

Middletown (6-0) vs South Windsor (4-2) - 5:30 PM

Newington (4-2) vs Edwin O. Smith (2-4) - 6:00 PM

Lewis Mills (1-5) vs Plainville (3-3) - 6:00 PM

Bacon Academy (3-3) vs Stonington (4-2) - 6:00 PM

Notre Dame (2-4) vs Foran (2-4) - 6:00 PM

Torrington (3-3) vs Wilby (1-5) - 6:00 PM

Nonnewaug (5-0) vs Cheney (3-3) - 6:00 PM

Wethersfield (3-3) vs Farmington (3-3) - 6:00 PM

Manchester (1-5) vs Conard (2-4) - 6:00 PM

East Haven (1-5) vs Hamden (1-5) - 6:00 PM

Haddam-Killingworth (4-2) vs Cromwell (6-0) - 6:00 PM

Hillhouse (2-3) vs Cheshire (4-2) - 6:00 PM

Oxford (3-3) vs Ansonia (3-3) - 6:00 PM

East Hartford (1-5) vs Bristol Central (1-5) - 6:00 PM

Woodland Regional (6-0) vs Wolcott (3-3) - 6:30 PM

Tolland (1-5) vs Rocky Hill (2-4) - 6:30 PM

Granby Memorial (4-2) vs Ellington (4-2) - 6:30 PM

Amistad (0-5) vs Lyman Hall (6-1) - 6:30 PM

Waterford (4-2) vs Fitch (3-3) - 6:30 PM

Platt (4-2) vs Southington (3-3) - 6:30 PM

Killingly (6-0) vs Griswold (5-1) - 6:30 PM

New Britain (5-1) vs Maloney (5-1) - 6:30 PM

Harding (2-4) vs Sheehan (5-1) - 6:30 PM

Enfield (3-3) vs Berlin (6-0) - 6:30 PM

Law (5-1) vs Shelton (2-4) - 7:00 PM

Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025

There are 15 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 6 Windsor taking on Simsbury. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

New Milford (1-5) vs Joel Barlow (2-4) - 5:00 PM

Wilcox RVT (5-1) vs Platt Tech (4-2) - 6:00 PM

Amity Regional (4-2) vs West Haven (2-4) - 6:00 PM

Simsbury (1-5) vs Windsor (6-0) - 6:30 PM

New London (2-3) vs Windham (1-5) - 6:30 PM

East Lyme (2-3) vs Ledyard (4-2) - 6:30 PM

Hall (2-4) vs Glastonbury (3-3) - 6:30 PM

Morgan (0-6) vs Capital Prep (0-5) - 6:30 PM

Plainfield (3-3) vs Montville (1-5) - 7:00 PM

Holy Cross (4-2) vs Waterbury Career Academy (6-0) - 7:00 PM

Pomperaug (4-2) vs New Fairfield (4-3) - 7:00 PM

St. Paul Catholic (1-5) vs Naugatuck (2-4) - 7:00 PM

Fairfield Prep (5-1) vs North Haven (3-3) - 7:00 PM

Bloomfield (4-2) vs East Catholic (4-2) - 7:00 PM

Xavier (1-5) vs Branford (4-2) - 7:00 PM

Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 1, 2025

There are 13 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Saturday, November 1, highlighted by No. 4 Choate Rosemary Hall School taking on Dexter Southfield. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven High School Football Scoreboard.

Avon (1-5) vs Northwest Catholic (5-1) - 10:30 AM

Bullard-Havens (2-4) vs Prince (3-3) - 11:00 AM

Derby (3-3) vs Crosby (2-4) - 11:00 AM

Norwich Free Academy (3-3) vs Woodstock Academy (2-4) - 12:00 PM

Weaver (3-2) vs Valley Regional (4-2) - 12:00 PM

RHAM (0-6) vs Bristol Eastern (0-6) - 12:00 PM

Watertown (1-5) vs Gilbert (2-4) - 1:00 PM

Rockville (6-0) vs CREC (3-2) - 1:00 PM

O'Brien (2-4) vs Abbott (3-3) - 1:00 PM

Dexter Southfield (0-1) vs Choate Rosemary Hall School (5-2) - 2:30 PM

Notre Dame Catholic (4-2) vs Brookfield (4-2) - 6:00 PM

Avon Old Farms (7-0) vs Loomis Chaffee School (0-1) - 6:30 PM

Seymour (6-0) vs Kennedy (0-6) - 7:00 PM

Published
Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

