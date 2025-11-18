High School on SI Boys Soccer Prep School Top 15 National Rankings - Nov. 18, 2025
The final ranking, which will be the week of Thanksgiving, at the conclusion of the Prep Premier League playoffs, will delve more deeply into the ranking of each Top 15 team. For now, No. 1 remains a battle among defending champion Woodstock Academy, perennial challenger Northwood, and Taft School. Northwood and Taft, which played to a preseason draw, are locked at No. 2 and awaiting Woodstock's fate in the PPL playoffs. For now, here's where the teams stand:
1. Woodstock Academy [Conn.], 13-0-1
League: Prep Premier League
Notes: Arthur Masson scored twice and Reed Pickett and Richard Sarpong each added a goal as the Centaurs advanced to the PPL semifinals with a 4-1 quarterfinal win over High Mowing. Woodstock Academy will face Spire Academy in the semifinals on Friday.
2t. Northwood School [N.Y.], 9-0-0*
League: Independent
Notes: Northwood did not play any prep schools last week.
2t. Taft School [Conn.], 20-0-1*
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: After spotting Nobles a goal, Taft School countered with four scores to secure a second straight NEPSAC A title with a 4-1 victory on Sunday. James Copper tied the game at 1, then Alex Calabro scored twice for a 3-1 margin. Fields DeShaw capped the scoring for Taft, which is riding a 33-match undefeated streak. Taft School advanced to the NEPSAC A final with a 3-1 semifinal victory over Choate Rosemary Hall. In the quarterfinal match, Taft was pushed to overtime before securing a 3-2 win over Milton Academy in a clash of perennial A powers that had met in the past two championship matches. Will Murray scored late to pull Taft even at 2 before Tye Haley netted the game-winner in overtime. Taft becomes the first NEPSAC A repeat champion since Berkshire School in 2013-2014.
4. Noble and Greenough [Mass.], 18-2-1*
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Cesar Miranda gave Nobles a 1-0 lead, but Taft School rallied in a big way during a 4-1 decision in the NEPSAC A final. Nobles topped Northfield Mount Hermon 4-0 in the semifinals and league rival Belmont School 3-2 in the quarterfinals. Nobles was aiming for its first NEPSAC title since winning back-to-back B crowns in 1995 and 1996.
5. Pennington School [N.J.], 13-3-1*
League: Mid-Atlantic Prep League
Notes: Pennington School went 11-0-1 in its final 12 matches, winning both the MAPL league title and the New Jersey Prep A state title. In the Prep A final, Alexandre Ben Amou scored two goals and Matthew Addai added a goal and two assists in a 5-2 victory over Lawrenceville School. The win marked a third straight Prep A title. Two of Pennington's three losses were to top-ranked Woodstock Academy and No. 2 Northwood.
6. Hoosac School [N.Y.], 11-4-2
League: Prep Premier League
Notes: Lazar Vucicevic scored twice and Antony Alexis, Edwin Velasquez and Vukasin Ivanovic added goals as Hoosac defeated Darrow School for the second time in a week, this time in the PPL quarterfinals. Hoosac advances to Friday's semifinals to face Andrew Osborne Academy.
7. Mount St. Charles [R.I.], 20-0-3*
League: NEPSAC-B
Notes: In one of the greatest turnarounds in recent years, Mount St. Charles claimed the NEPSAC B crown with a 3-2 victory over Williston Northampton. MSC has not been a factor until a PG-heavy lineup delivered an undefeated season and the program's first-ever NEPSAC crown. Eli Tillinghast, Carter Robbins, and Johnluca Frenzilli helped Mount St. Charles build a 3-1 lead in the final. Williston scored a goal in stoppage time to narrow the margin to 3-2, but Mount St. Charles weathered the closing minute. In the semifinals, Mount St. Charles knocked off defending champion Suffield Academy. Mount St. Charles is only two years removed from a three-win season.
8. Northfield Mount Hermon [Mass.], 11-4-2*
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Northfield Mount Hermon's season ended with a 4-0 loss to Noble and Greenough in the NEPSAC A semifinals. In the quarterfinal round, junior Efe Iyahen netted his 13th goal of the season in a 1-0 win over Loomis Chaffee.
9. Choate Rosemary Hall [Conn.], 16-5-2*
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: After posting a revenge win over Avon Old Farms in the quarterfinals, Choate lost to top-seeded Taft School 3-1 in the NEPSAC A semifinals.
10. Avon Old Farms [Conn.], 13-3-2*
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Avon Old Farms' hot finish ended with a 1-0 loss to Choate Rosemary Hall in the NEPSAC A quarterfinals. Avon Old Farm had rolled into the tournament on a nine-match undefeated streak, which included a win over Choate.
11. Loomis Chaffee School [Conn.], 14-6-0*
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: At one point, Loomis Chaffee was looking like a NEPSAC A title contender until dropping five of its last six matches -- all to ranked teams. Loomis' season came to a close with a 1-0 setback to Northfield Mount Hermon in the NEPSAC Prep A quarterfinals.
12. Milton Academy [Mass.], 12-5-3*
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: At one point, Milton was angling for a high seed in the postseason, but ended up losing its last three matches -- including a 3-2 overtime contest to top-seeded Taft School in the NEPSAC A quarterfinals. Milton and Taft had met in the previous two NEPSAC finals, with each program winning a title. Despite the late-season slide, Milton Academy finished second in the ISL behind Noble and Greenough.
13. Hotchkiss School [Conn.], 12-5-3*
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Despite not qualifying for the NEPSAC A tournament, Hotchkiss had a strong season which included wins over Loomis Chaffee and Berkshire School. Four of the five losses are to teams in this week's Top 15.
14. Williston Northampton [Mass.], 14-6-1*
League: NEPSAC-B
Williston had an up-and-down season that ended on a positive note, placing second to undefeated Mount St. Charles in the NEPSAC B final. Trailing 3-1, Williston netted a goal in stoppage time to climb within 3-2 to make the final minute interesting.
15. Belmont Hill [Mass.], 12-3-5*
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Belmont Hill pushed league champ and NEPSAC A runner-up Noble and Greenough in the postseason before falling 3-2 in the NEPSAC A quarterfinals. Belmont Hill placed fourth in the ISL and had a seven-match undefeated run entering the playoffs, which included a tie with Milton Academy.
OTHERS UNDER CONSIDERATION (in alphabetical order): Andrew Osbourne Academy [Ohio], Berkshire School [Mass.], Brooks School [Mass.], Buckingham Browne & Nichols [Mass.], Green Farms Academy [Conn.], Greenwich Country Day [Conn.], Kimball Union Academy [N.H.], Kiski School [Pa.], Middlesex School [Mass.], Millbrook School [N.Y.], Rivers School [Mass.], St. George's School [R.I.], St. Sebastian's [Mass.], South Kent School [Conn.], Spire Academy [Ohio], Suffield Academy [Conn.], Vermont Academy [Vt.], Western Reserve Academy [Ohio].