Top 25 Boys High School Basketball National Rankings - Dec. 30, 2025
The national prep basketball picture is tightening fast.
City of Palms reshaped the national picture and forced major movement throughout the rankings. With January heavyweight clashes looming, separation at the top is no longer theoretical — it’s happening in real time. Undefeated teams are being tested, traditional powers are reasserting themselves, and several programs are making the jump from interesting to legitimate national threats.
This update features a shakeup throughout with multiple major movers following holiday tournament play.
1. Link Academy (Branson, MO) (11-0)
Previous Rank: 1
Next Up: Wesley Christian (KY)
Outlook: The Lions hold the top spot after three wins since the last update. Their January slate features multiple top-tier opponents, making the margin for error thinner than it’s been all season. The Lions have a target on their back after remaining the top team for multiple weeks.
2. Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (14-2)
Previous Rank: 3
Next Up: Westtown (PA)
Outlook: Prolific had a statement win over Bella Vista 80-58. This game was followed up by a loss to Montverde who have started to catch their stride as the midway point arrives. Prolific might have the highest ceiling of any team in the country. Consistency vs. top opponents is the only thing between them and the top spot.
3. Bella Vista (Scottsdale, AZ) (9-1)
Previous Rank: 4
Next Up: Faith Family (TX)
Outlook: Bella Vista played some of the best teams in the country around the holidays. Their 65-61 win vs. Dynamic Prep was followed up by a loss to Prolific Prep. Both were top 5 matchups nationally.
4. Dynamic Prep (Dallas, TX) (13-1)
Previous Rank: 2
Next Up: iSchool (TX)
Outlook: Dynamic Prep responded to its lone loss with statement wins over Montverde (FL) and Roman Catholic (PA), reaffirming its place near the top. The presence of Marcus Spears Jr, widely regarded as the top junior in the country, gives them a ceiling few teams can match.
5. La Lumiere (La Porte, IN) (11-0)
Previous Rank: 5
Next Up: Long Island Lutheran (NY)
Outlook: La Lumiere is close to moving up within the top five. They remain undefeated following wins over Flyght Academy and DME Academy. Purdue fans will get a chance to see 4-star signee Jacob Webber during upcoming games in Indiana.
The next group features proven contenders with January games that could dramatically alter the rankings.
6. Paul VI (Chantilly, VA) (10-1)
Previous Rank: 10
Next Up: St. John’s (DC)
Outlook: Paul VI is the best non-prep based program in the country following their City of Palms championship. Their 57-53 win over Archbishop Stepinac closed out the best week of any team in the country.
7. Arizona Compass (Chandler, AZ) (10-)
Previous Rank: 6
Next Up: Spire Academy (OH)
Outlook: The Dragons are clicking on all cylinders. 4-star senior guard Quincy Wadley looks like one of the best scorers in the country. Their next game vs. Spire could determine a lot.
8. Spire Academy (Geneva, OH) (9-1)
Previous Rank: 7
Next Up: Arizona Compass
Outlook: Kevin Boyle has his team playing at a high level. Alabama bound 6-foot-6 senior Tarris Bouie has been their go-to scorer to this point in the season. He scored 19 points in a recent game vs. William Penn Charter School.
9. Principia (St. Louis, MO) (9-1)
Previous Rank: 23
Next Up: Briarcrest Christian (TN)
Outlook: Principia was the biggest riser in the country during this update. They defeated Wheeler (GA) and Columbus (FL) before losing to Paul VI (VA) in the semifinals at City of Palms.
10. Southeastern Prep Academy (Orlando, FL) (14-4)
Previous Rank: 9
Next Up: IMG Academy (FL)
Outlook: Southeastern Prep had three dominant wins in the past two weeks. They’re a team trending in the right direction behind CJ Rosser.
11. Montverde (Monteverde, FL) (6-4)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Next Up: IMG Academy (FL)
Outlook: Montverde makes a big move from unranked to 11th after wins over Prolific Prep (FL) and Archbishop Stepinac (NY). Kent State signee Dhani Miller has been their best scorer to this point in the season at 16.0 PPG.
12. Faith Family (Dallas, TX) (13-3)
Previous Rank: 11
Next Up: King Cotton Tournament
Outlook: Faith Family has continued to be one of the best teams in the country this season. The Placide twins are two players who Wake Forest fans will enjoy watching for the next couple of seasons.
13. Columbus (Miami, FL) (11-2)
Previous Rank: 12
Next Up: St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)
Outlook: The Explorers dropped their first game to Principia during City of Palms. They followed this up with quality wins over St. John Bosco (CA), Imhotep Charter (PA), and Long Island Lutheran (NY).
14. Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH) (13-1)
Previous Rank: 13
Next Up: Tennessee Collegiate (TN)
Outlook: Brewster takes a break of over 20 days between games. Their next contest is set to be played on January 9th in La Porte, IN.
15. IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) (12-4)
Previous Rank: 15
Next Up: Greensboro Day School (NC)
Outlook: IMG is spending the week playing games at the John Wall Holiday Invitational.
16. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (10-1)
Previous Rank: 22
Next Up: Sagemont Prep (FL)
Outlook: Overall, it was a great showing for Calvary at City of Palms. Their only loss came to Paul VI, the eventual champions. Wins over Wheeler (GA), and Owasso (OK) were notable.
17. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) (10-1)
Previous Rank: 19
Next Up: St. Mary’s (AZ)
Outlook: Three wins since the last update keeps Sierra Canyon well within the mix. They are playing up at the Lew Schwab Invitational this week.
18. Millennium (Goodyear, AZ) (12-1)
Previous Rank: 21
Next Up: TMI-Episcopal (TX)
Outlook: The Tigers out of Goodyear, AZ have continued their winning ways. Cameron Holmes and Adan Diggs have continued to raise their level of play this season.
19. Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, UT) (7-4)
Previous Rank: 17
Next Up: Layton Christian Academy (UT)
Outlook: Wasatch played a tough first ten games. They're 2-2 during EYBL scholastic play and have shown a high ceiling against some of the best teams in the country.
20. Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) (6-4)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Next Up: Iona Prep (NY)
Outlook: Here’s the bottom line. Stepinac is 6-4 with two of their losses coming to Paul VI. They earned quality wins over Villages Charter (FL) and Bartlett (TN) which lands them back on the national rankings. This team has a high ceiling and will only be better at full health.
21. Wheeler (Marietta, GA) (9-2)
Previous Rank: 8
Next Up: Salesian College Prep (CA)
Outlook: Wheeler went 1-2 during City of Palms starting out with a win over Bishop McNamara (MD) then losses to Principia (MO) and Calvary Christian (FL). They’re set to play in Hoophall West this upcoming week.
22. Seven Lakes (Katy, TX) (18-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Outlook: Seven Lakes makes their initial debut on the rankings after starting 18-0. UTSA signee Nasir Price has been one of the best floor generals in the country this season.
23. Bartlett (Memphis, TN) (9-2)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Next Up: Pope John Paul (TN)
Outlook: Bartlett performed well at City of Palms. They finished fourth losing their final game to 9th ranked Principia by a score of 53-52. The Panthers are set to play multiple games in Tennessee over the next handful of weeks.
24. Santa Margarita (Santa Margarita, CA) (15-2)
Previous Rank: 24
Next Up: Roosevelt (CA)
Outlook: The Eagles have been the second best team in California this season. Dominant wins, key seniors, and excellent coaching keep them on this update.
25. Rainer Beach (Seattle, WA) (5-1)
Previous Rank: 25
Next Up: Duncanville (TX)
Outlook: Tyran Stokes has given this team immediate credibility. A surprising loss to a talented Southridge team out of Beaverton, OR gives the Vikings zero room for error in the coming weeks. They’re set to finish up play at the Les Schwab Invitational tomorrow.