John Capodice returns as Berlin (Connecticut) head football coach
According to a report by the New Britain Herald's Rob Gullo, Berlin High School has hired back John Capodice as the team's head football coach.
Capodice served as the Berlin's head football coach from 2004-2015 and compiled an overall record of 107-31, winning a state championship in 2009. He had led the Redcoats to four state appearances in 2007, 2009, 2012 and 2014.
Berlin went 8-4 in 2024 under the watch of Joe Aresimowicz, who coached the program for nine seasons and racking up a record of 67-26. Aresimowicz served as an assistant coach under Capodice before taking over the team.
Previously before taking back over the Berlin program, Capodice was at Wesleyan University for 10 seasons as a defensive assistant.
Down below is Capodice's bio on the Wesleyan University football staff page:
John Capodice returned to the Wesleyan coaching staff for his 10th season in 2024, assisting with the running backs throughout the campaign.
A member of the 2024 NESCAC Coaching Staff of the Year, which marked the team's first-ever NESCAC Coaching Staff recognition, Capodice helped lift the Cardinals to the team's best season in the modern era in 2024, as Wesleyan went 8-1, captured a third straight Little Three title, and culminated in the team's first-ever outright NESCAC Championship. Opening the year with a 43-7 drubbing of Middlebury on the road, that win marked the Panthers' biggest home loss in over 40 years. Wesleyan then held Tufts without a touchdown in a 20-9 triumph under the lights at home. After suffering their first defeat of the season to Bates in Week 3, the Cardinals rebounded with six straight wins to end the year. That six-game win streak started with 19 unanswered fourth quarter points to defeat Hamilton on the road 19-7. Jake Edwards returned a fumble 88 yards for a game-winning, walk-off overtime touchdown in a 23-17 win over Colby in Week 5. The Cardinals held off Bowdoin for a 17-14 road win before scoring 31 unanswered to defeat Amherst 31-14 in a game that Wesleyan trailed 14-0 in the first quarter. With a third straight Little 3 title on the line, the Cardinals drove over 90 yards down the field with less than two minutes to play in regulation, as WR Luke LaSaracina '25 hauled in a game-deciding touchdown with six seconds left as Wesleyan defeated Williams 25-24 in an epic clash to claim three straight Little Three Championships for the first time since 1946-48. Then in the season finale, Wesleyan's defense held Trinity scoreless in the second half, converting two lengthy fourth downs in pivotal moments in the fourth quarter, to defeat Trinity 27-17 in what was the de-facto NESCAC Championship game in Hartford.
Capodice is a Health/Physical Education teacher and has been a football coach for 24 years, serving 11 as an assistant football coach and 12 as the head football coach at Berlin High School in Berlin, Conn. A 1992 graduate of Western Connecticut State University, Capodice also holds master’s degrees from Central Connecticut State University and Southern Connecticut State University.
Over his 12 years as head football coach, he posted an overall record of 107-31, including an undefeated regular season in 2010, while making four State Championship appearances (2007, 2009, 2012, and 2014), and winning the school’s first State Championship in 2009. He also won conference championships in 2004, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2014. His program qualified for the Connecticut State Playoffs in 10 out of 12 years while at the helm, and he placed over 40 football players into Division I, II, and III programs, as well as Ivy League and NESCAC schools.
In 2009, Capodice was selected as the National Football Foundation Northern Chapter Coach of the Year. He has coached in the Governor’s Cup Connecticut All-Star Game and has directed high school and youth football camps, developing players for the last 22 years. Capodice is on the Board of Directors and is a regular speaker at the Big New England Football Clinic. He is also a 2015 inductee into the Western Connecticut Hall of Fame.
Capodice resides in Berlin, Conn. with his wife, Christine. They have two boys, Sam and Nate.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi