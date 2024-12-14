High School

New Canaan vs. Darien: Live score, updates from Connecticut high school football state championship

Crosstown rivals meet in a rematch of last year's CIAC Class L title game

Mike Swanson

New Canaan will try to wrap up another Connecticut high school football state championship Saturday against rival Darien.
New Canaan will try to wrap up another Connecticut high school football state championship Saturday against rival Darien. / Jimmy Zanor/NorwichBulletin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Meet the new finalists. Same as the old finalists.

The CIAC Class L Connecticut high school football state championship game comes down to New Canaan and Darien once again.

New Canaan won a close one in last year's title game and shut out crosstown rival Darien on Thanksgiving in 2024.

CONNECTICUT HS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Follow along below for live updates from the Connecticut Class L state championship game between New Canaan and Darien, which is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 14.

You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

New Canaan vs. Darien, CIAC Class L state championship live updates

Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh and scroll down for the latest updates.

Published
Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports
