Connecticut (CIAC) high school football state championships: Championship schedule, brackets, scores

Here is the schedule for the 2024 Connecticut high school football state championship games

Andy Villamarzo

Greenwich Football/Facebook

The 2024 Connecticut high school football playoffs have reached the final week — the State Championships at Central Connecticut State's Arute Field and UConn's Rentschler Field.

You can follow all of the CIAC football state championship games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here are the Connecticut high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for each classification's championship tilt: 

CLASS LL

Championship game

(3) Greenwich vs. (5) West Haven

Saturday, Dec. 14

6:30 p.m.

CLASS L

Championship game

(2) New Canaan vs. (4) Darien

Saturday, Dec. 14

3 p.m.

CLASS MM

Championship game

(1) Windsor vs. (6) Masuk

Friday, Dec. 13

6:30 p.m.

CLASS M

Championship game

(2) Brookfield vs. (4) St. Joseph

Saturday, Dec. 14

1:30 p.m.

CLASS SS

Championship game

(1) Killingly vs. (3) Sheehan

Friday, Dec. 13

6:30 p.m.

CLASS S

Championship game

(2) Ansonia vs. (5) Bloomfield

Saturday, Dec. 14

10:30 a.m.

Follow SBLive Connecticut throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

