Connecticut (CIAC) high school football state championships: Championship schedule, brackets, scores
The 2024 Connecticut high school football playoffs have reached the final week — the State Championships at Central Connecticut State's Arute Field and UConn's Rentschler Field.
You can follow all of the CIAC football state championship games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Connecticut High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here are the Connecticut high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for each classification's championship tilt:
CLASS LL
Championship game
(3) Greenwich vs. (5) West Haven
Saturday, Dec. 14
6:30 p.m.
CLASS L
Championship game
(2) New Canaan vs. (4) Darien
Saturday, Dec. 14
3 p.m.
CLASS MM
Championship game
(1) Windsor vs. (6) Masuk
Friday, Dec. 13
6:30 p.m.
CLASS M
Championship game
(2) Brookfield vs. (4) St. Joseph
Saturday, Dec. 14
1:30 p.m.
CLASS SS
Championship game
(1) Killingly vs. (3) Sheehan
Friday, Dec. 13
6:30 p.m.
CLASS S
Championship game
(2) Ansonia vs. (5) Bloomfield
Saturday, Dec. 14
10:30 a.m.
Follow SBLive Connecticut throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveconn