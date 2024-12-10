Top 10 Connecticut High School Football Rankings (12/10/2024)
High school football games kicked off throughout the state of Connecticut starting the week of Sep. 12. The Connecticut regular season now turns into state championship mode as all title games are set to take place this weekend.
Connecticut (CIAC) high school football state championships: Championship schedule, brackets, scores
The No. 1 team in the Constitution State continues to be Choate Rosemary Hall School after a strong victory over Brunswick Academy a few weeks ago.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Connecticut’s elite high school football teams, heading into CIAC state championship portion of the 2024 season, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 10 Connecticut high school football rankings
1. Choate Rosemary Hall School (9-0)
Another private school that’s loaded with talent across the board is Choate Rosemary Hall School. The Wild Boars picked up win No. 6, 34-7 over Loomis Chaffee School. Connecticut's top player per 247Sports resides at Choate Rosemary in 4-star offensive lineman Will Black, who is committed to Notre Dame. Choate Rosemary Hall School takes the top spot after defeating Brunswick Academy, 27-9.
2. Brunswick School (8-2)
A private school that’s loaded with talent across the board is Brunswick School, with Notre Dame commitment Blake Hebert running the show offensively. He’s got Notre Dame commit Matty Augustine on one side and Syracuse commit Jaylen Pray on the other. The Bruins did lose their first game of the season against Phillips Exeter Academy, 34-26, a few weeks ago. Brunswick Academy drops from the top spot after a 27-9 loss to Choate Rosemary Hall School.
3. Avon Old Farms (6-4)
The Beavers opened up the season with a loss, but bounced back with a Week 2 victory over Kent School, 42-6. In Week 3, AOF fell to No. 1 Brunswick Scool, 28-7. They feature one of the state’s most overall talented programs. Avon Old Farms has 3-star offensive tackle Owen Aliciene (Penn State commitment) and 3-star defensive lineman Dante Recker (Maryland commitment) highlighting a very talented roster. Even with a loss to Choate Rosemary Hall School, Avon Old Farms remains secure at the third spot despite dropping a fourth game, this time to Phillips Exeter Academy.
4. Windsor (12-0)
When it comes to the public schools, Windsor has proven to being the state's proven best. The latest example by the Warriors was a 50-0 victory over Newington earlier this week. Now they'll face Masuk for the MM championship.
5. New Canaan (11-1)
We debated on how far the Rams would drop after having their 14-game winning streak snapped in a 14-0 loss to Masuk a few weeks ago. Answer was just a few spots because this is still a really good team despite dropping a game. New Canaan heads to the Class L state championship game against Darien after a 35-20 win over Newtown last week.
6. Brookfield (12-0)
Entering the rankings for the first time a few weeks ago this season was Brookfield as they then upset Bunnell. Brookfield continued its winning ways with a 28-0 defeat of Berlin last week to book its ticket to the Class M state championship game against St. Joseph.
7. Greenwich (10-2)
After getting shellacked by Staples back on Thanksgiving, 27-0, the Cardinals re-paid the favor to the Wreckers in the state semifinals. Greenwich won 14-0, sending them off to the Class LL state championship game.
8. Darien (10-2)
We've probably been a little too hard on the Blue Wave as their only losses of the season have come against Windsor, 41-35, and New Canaan. Darien has made its way to the Class L state championship game after upending Notre Dame, 35-21.
9. West Haven (10-2)
Taking Fairfield Prep off this list and standing in their place is the Blue Devils after they handily routed the Jesuits, 42-7. Now West Haven has a date with Greenwich for the LL championship this upcoming weekend.
10. Staples (9-2)
The Wreckers made a valiant effort in attempting to defend their Class LL state championship, but their run came up just short in the state semifinal round. Staples fell, 14-0, to Greenwich last week.
On the bubble: Ansonia, Bunnell, Fairfield Prep, Glastonbury, Killingly, Masuk, New Britian, Newtown
