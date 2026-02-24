Top 10 Connecticut High School Boys Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 24, 2026
Most Connecticut high school boys basketball programs concluded their regular seasons at the end of last week/over the weekend, but a handful of teams still have to play their final regular season game this week.
One conference tournament has begun: the Naugatuck Valley League (NVL) Tournament, which tipped off last Thursday, with the quarterfinals played this past Saturday.
Monday saw high schools statewide close due to the blizzard that hit the region. Some schools have begun canceling school for tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 24, making tournament scheduling more conflicting.
Heading into conference play, Notre Dame-West Haven holds the top ranking in High School on SI Top 10 Connecticut boys basketball rankings.
Here is this week’s rankings heading into tournament play:
1. Notre Dame-West Haven (17-3)
Outlook: The Green Knights went 14-0 against Connecticut opponents this year, and have been by far the best team in the state all season. With the best player in the state in Arkansas commit Abou Toure, it’s hard to see any Connecticut team beating Notre Dame-West Haven in either the SCC or CIAC DI state tournament.
2. Notre Dame-Prep (17-3)
Outlook: Notre Dame-Prep has played five of its 20 games against out-of-state opponents, going 3-2 in those games. Its other loss came against Kolbe Cathedral (12-8); otherwise, the Lancers dominated the SWC. Notre Dame-Prep will host the winner of the Bethel/New Milford game in the SWC quarterfinals.
3. Windsor (19-1)
Outlook: Each year, Windsor is one of the top basketball programs in the state of Connecticut. After a 16-0 start, they suffered a one-point 75-74 loss to East Catholic. 12 of Windsor’s 19 wins have been by 20 points or more and they enter the CCC Tournament as the No. 1 seed, hosting Enfield in the first round.
4. Staples (19-0)
Outlook: Staples is the only team on the list that has yet to finish its regular season. They face Ridgefield before the FCIAC Tournament later in the week. The Wreckers have been flawless in conference play and have wins over four out-of-state teams.
5. East Catholic (17-3)
Outlook: East Catholic suffered an early loss to Windsor that they’d avenge later in the season. The Eagles suffered another loss to in-state opponent East Hartford but are still one of the CCC and state's best teams. They host Conard in the first-round of the CCC Tournament.
6. West Haven (17-3)
Outlook: Two of West Haven’s losses came at the hands of No. 1 Notre Dame-West Haven. The Blue Devils’ other loss came against out-of-state opponent Springfield Central (MA). West Haven has dominated the rest of its schedule with two wins against Hillhouse and Thomas Edison Voc Tech (NY). West Haven hosts Foran in the first round of the SCC Tournament.
7. Northwest Catholic (17-3)
Outlook: The Northwest Catholic Lions lost to two top-10 teams, Windsor and East Catholic, and had a slip up against a talented Hall team in a 73-72 loss. The Lions hold notable wins against Platt, Bloomfield (twice), Fitch, and Southington. They’ll host New Britain in the first-round of the CCC Tournament.
8. East Hartford (17-3)
Outlook: East Hartford suffered two early conference losses to No. 3 Windsor and Glastonbury before a 60-52 loss to out-of-state opponent Pope Francis Preparatory School (MA.) The Hornets closed out its regular season on a 12-game winning streak and have notable wins against East Catholic, Platt, Bloomfield, and Southington. They will host Farmington in the first-round of the CCC Tournament.
9. Platt (17-3)
Outlook: Platt stood at 2-3 after suffering three losses to top 10 teams: Windsor, Northwest Catholic, and East Hartford. Since then, the Panthers have gone on a 15-game win streak with notable wins over Newington, Bloomfield, Southington, and Maloney (twice.) They host Southington in the first round of the CCC Tournament.
10. Ellington (19-1)
Outlook: In its final regular game this season, Ellington had its state-best 46-game winning streak snapped at the hands of Old Lyme in a 52-50 loss. The Knights ran through the NCCC, and have a notable 67-48 win against a talented 16-4 Newington team. Ellington hosts a game in the NCCC Tournament quarterfinals this week.