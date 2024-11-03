Top 10 Connecticut high school football rankings (11/3/2024)
The No. 1 team in the Constitution State continues to be powerhouse Brunswick School followed by newbie Choate Rosemary Hall School, Greenwich and then Windsor, which begins the season at 7-0.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Connecticut’s elite high school football teams, heading into Week 9 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 10 Connecticut high school football rankings
1. Brunswick School (7-1)
A private school that’s loaded with talent across the board is Brunswick School, with Clemson commitment Blake Hebert running the show offensively. He’s got Notre Dame commit Matty Augustine on one side and Syracuse commit Jaylen Pray on the other. The Bruins did lose their first game of the season against Phillips Exeter Academy, 34-26.
2. Choate Rosemary Hall School (7-0)
Another private school that’s loaded with talent across the board is Choate Rosemary Hall School. The Wild Boars picked up win No. 6, 34-7 over Loomis Chaffee School. Connecticut's top player per 247Sports resides at Choate Rosemary in 4-star offensive lineman Will Black, who is committed to Notre Dame. Choate Rosemary Hall School dominated Avon Old Farms, 40-7, last week.
3. Avon Old Farms (4-3)
The Beavers opened up the season with a loss, but bounced back with a Week 2 victory over Kent School, 42-6. In Week 3, AOF fell to No. 1 Brunswick Scool, 28-7. They feature one of the state’s most overall talented programs. Avon Old Farms has 3-star offensive tackle Owen Aliciene (Penn State commitment) and 3-star defensive lineman Dante Recker (Maryland commitment) highlighting a very talented roster. Even with a loss to Choate Rosemary Hall School, Avon Old Farms remains secure at the third spot.
4. Windsor (7-0)
When it comes to the public schools, Windsor has proven to being the state's proven best. The latest example by the Warriors was a 48-14 victory over Conard last week.
5. New Canaan (6-1)
We debated on how far the Rams would drop after having their 14-game winning streak snapped in a 14-0 loss to Masuk a few weeks ago. Answer was just a few spots because this is still a really good team despite dropping a game. New Canaan picked up a quality win last week, with the Rams winning 49-7 over Norwalk.
6. Masuk (6-1)
Since the loss to Bunnell, the Panthers have refocused and looked pretty darn good. Latest victory was a 56-7 victory over Pomperaug. This week, Masuk will take on Weston.
7. Hand (7-0)
The Tigers handily took care of business against Fairfield Prep in Week 2, rolling by the Jesuits 34-3. Hand made its debut a couple weeks ago into the rankings because of the shellacking of Fairfield Prep and this past Friday handily defeated Shelton, 52-29. Unlike many teams on this list, Hand hit the field and cruised to a 26-0 romp of Hillhouse. Hand just keeps on winning and notched a 15-7 victory over Hamden.
8. Brookfield (7-0)
Entering the rankings for the first time a couple weeks ago this season is Brookfield as they upset Bunnell recently. Brookfield continued its winning ways with a 43- rout of East Lyme last week.
9. Greenwich (6-1)
We really like the balance offensive attack led by dual-threat quarterback Michael D'angelo right now. The signal caller has made plenty of plays with his arm and legs, accounting for well over 800 all-purpose yards and 10-plus touchdowns. Greenwich knocked off Bishop Hendricksen, the No. 1 team in Rhode Island, and last week defeated St. Joseph, 23-14.
10. Fairfield Prep (6-1)
The Jesuits make their way back into the rankings based on the last couple of weeks. Fairfield Prep handily defeated Sheehan, 35-6, last week. They'll cap the regular season with games against Hamden and North Haven.
