Top 10 Connecticut high school football rankings (9/28/2024)
Preseason high school football games kicked off a couple weeks ago throughout the state of Connecticut starting the week of Sep. 12. The Connecticut regular season kicked off this past weekend with a full slate of games.
The No. 1 team in the Constitution State is the Brunswick School followed by newbie Choate Rosemary Hall School and then Masuk, which upset previous No. 3 New Canaan.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Connecticut’s elite high school football teams, heading into Week 4 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 10 Connecticut high school football rankings
1. Brunswick School (3-0)
A private school that’s loaded with talent across the board is Brunswick School, with Clemson commitment Blake Hebert running the show offensively. He’s got Notre Dame commit Matty Augustine on one side and Syracuse commit Jaylen Pray on the other. The Bruins soundly defeated Deerfield Academy 38-13 in Week 3 action.
2. Choate Rosemary Hall School (2-0)
Another private school that’s loaded with talent across the board is Choate Rosemary Hall School. The Wild Boars picked up win No. 2 last week, 49-14, over Kent School. Connecticut's top player per 247Sports resides at Choate Rosemary in 4-star offensive lineman Will Black, who is committed to Notre Dame. A Nov. 2nd date with Avon Old Farms looks to be a highly anticipated meeting.
3. Masuk (3-0)
We had to do it, folks. The Masuk Panthers enter as the top public schools in the state after they pulled off the upset victory over New Canaan last week. It's been a great season for Steve Christy in making his return after a year away from the sidelines.
4. Avon Old Farms (2-1)
The Beavers opened up the season with a loss, but bounced back with a Week 2 victory over Kent School, 42-6. In Week 3, AOF defeated Loomis Chaffee School 28-7. They feature one of the state’s most overall talented programs. Avon Old Farms has 3-star offensive tackle Owen Aliciene (Penn State commitment) and 3-star defensive lineman Dante Recker (Maryland commitment) highlighting a talented roster.
5. Greenwich (3-0)
We really like the balance offensive attack led by dual-threat quarterback Michael D'angelo right now. The signal caller has made plenty of plays with his arm and legs, accounting for 641 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns. Greenwich just knocked off Bishop Hendricksen, the No. 1 team in Rhode Island, this past week.
6. New Canaan (2-1)
We debated on how far the Rams would drop after having their 14-game winning streak snapped in a 14-0 loss to Masuk. Answer was just a few spots because this is still a really good team despite dropping a game.
7. Staples (3-0)
No Caleb Smith anymore? No problem for this Wreckers' offense that's proven to be pretty dang good regardless of who's running it. Nick Weil is at the controls and the junior has thrown for 593 yards and nine touchdowns, most importantly zero picks. Weil helped navigate Staples to a narrow 28-21 victory over Maloney last week.
8. Windsor (3-0)
Entering the rankings chat in the state is the Windsor Warriors as No. 8 after defeating Darien in a shootout, 41-35. Leading the Windsor offense this season has been the play of running back John Manning, who has rushed for 605 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
9. St. Joseph (3-0)
After needing one of their best efforts to upend North Haven in Week 1, its was much smoother sailing for the Cadets in Week 2 against Westhill, cruising 44-0. Week 3 was another easy win for St. Joseph, defeating Bloomfield 38-0.
10. Hand (3-0)
The Tigers handily took care of business against Fairfield Prep in Week 2, rolling by the Jesuits 34-3. Hand made its debut last week into the rankings because of the shellacking of Fairfield Prep and this past Friday handily defeated Berlin, 44-14.
