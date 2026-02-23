Top 10 Connecticut High School Girls Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 23, 2026
While most high school girls basketball teams across Connecticut have ended their regular seasons, a few teams will conclude theirs this week before their respective conference tournaments begin.
Conference tournaments across the state will tip off this week with some starting a few days before others. There could be more postponements for regular season finales and the start of some conference tournaments due to the uncertainty of certain schools being opened on Tuesday, Feb. 23 due to the blizzard that hit the state.
Connecticut Top 10 Girls Basketball Teams (2/23/26)
Here is this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Connecticut girls basketball rankings:
1. Northwest Catholic (19-1)
Outlook: The Northwest Lions went 19-1 this season, suffering their only loss to out-of-state opponent, Springfield Central High School (MA). Other than that hiccup, Northwest Catholic went a perfect 19-0 against Connecticut teams this season. Northwest Catholic enters the CCC Tournament as the No. 1 seed and has beaten every team by 10+ points in their wins.
2. Sacred Heart Academy (15-2)
Outlook: Sacred Heart Academy is No. 2 behind Northwest Catholic, holding a 15-2 record. They are the defending SCC champion and split their two regular season games against No. 3 Mercy.
3. Mercy (18-2)
Outlook: Two losses in back-to-back games early in the season to No. 1 Northwest Catholic and No. 2 Sacred Heart Academy had Mercy sitting at 4-2, and they weren't getting the respect they've received in recent weeks. Mercy has won 14 games in a row, including a notable 53-45 win over Sacred Heart Academy.
4. Rocky Hill (19-1)
Outlook: Rocky Hill, coming in at No. 4, is the only other team in the state to suffer just one loss in the regular season, finishing with a 19-1 record. The Terriers have won 12 games in a row since its loss to No. 1 Northwest Catholic on Jan. 12.
5. Greenwich (17-2)
Outlook: Greenwich can clinch the No. 1 seed in the FCIAC Tournament if they defeat McMahon in its regular season finale. The Cardinals have won seven in a row and seem to be the team to beat in the FCIAC.
6. Trumbull (17-2)
Outlook: Speaking of talented teams in the FCIAC, Trumbull handed Greenwich a 55-33 loss earlier in the season. They stood tall at 14-0 before suffering back-to-back losses to St. Joseph and Staples.
7. Staples (17-2)
Outlook: Staples has defeated Trumbull and the other team that beat them, St. Joseph, during its six-game win streak. The Wreckers are another talented team in the FCIAC that could challenge Greenwich on a good night.
8. East Catholic (17-3)
Outlook: The East Catholic Eagles were CCC runner-ups last season, and will look to challenge Northwest Catholic, Rocky Hill, and others for this year’s CCC title. They enter the CCC Tournament on a six-game win streak with a notable win over Coventry, who is right outside of the top 10.
9. Bristol Central (16-4)
Outlook: No. 9 Bristol Central has won six of its last seven games, with its only loss in that span to No. 1 Northwest Catholic. They’ve been without one of their key players, Kamaria Bowens, for much of the season, but they have been more balanced with her.
10. New Britain (18-2)
Outlook: New Britain started the season winning its first 15 games and was the last undefeated team in the state. They’ve gone 3-2 in their final five games with close losses to No. 4 Rocky Hill and to the defending CCC champions in Southington.