New Britain Football Faces Three Defending State Champions in 2026 Gauntlet Schedule
After making the playoffs the last three seasons, the New Britain Golden Hurricanes football team has one of, if not the toughest schedules of any Connecticut high school football team for the 2026 football season.
The Golden Hurricanes will face three defending state champions (Windsor, Greenwich, New Canaan) as well as a state runner-up (Southington) this season. Five of New Britain's 10 regular season opponents made the playoffs last season, and the combined record of the teams New Britain faces this upcoming season is 72-41. Four teams that New Britain faces this upcoming season finished in the top 7 of GameTimeCT’s final poll for the 2025 season.
New Britain finished its 2025 regular season with an 8-1 record. They had a shortened regular season due to Hartford Public joining the Pequot League as a member of the Weaver-Hartford Public-Classical co-op team and leaving the Central Connecticut Conference. New Britain never was able to find a 10th game.
As a result of their successful regular season, the Golden Hurricanes earned the No. 1 seed in the CIAC Class LL playoffs. Hosting the No. 8 NFA Wildcats, New Britain suffered a bizarre 35-0 first-round blowout loss to NFA.
Isaiah Boddie Enters Sixth Year As New Britain’s Head Coach
This fall, Isaiah Boddie will be in his sixth season as the New Britain Golden Hurricanes’ head football coach. He was a star linebacker at New Britain High School and was a captain for his senior season. Boddie went on to play college football in his home city of New Britain for the Central Connecticut State University Blue Devils.
The Golden Hurricanes have seen steady growth with Boddie as the team’s head coach. He was unable to coach his first season due to COVID, and had a struggling 1-9 season in 2021. His team won five more games the following season, finishing the year with a .500 record at 5-5.
In each of the last three seasons, Boddie has led New Britain to the playoffs. The Golden Hurricanes finished the 2023 regular season 6-4, finished 2024 at 8-2, and led New Britain to an 8-1 regular season record in 2025.
New Britain 2026 Schedule
AT Windsor, Sept. 11
VS. Greenwich, Sept. 18
VS. Maloney, Sept. 25
VS. New Canaan, Oct. 2
AT Glastonbury, Oct. 9
BYE Oct. 16
AT Enfield Oct. 23
VS. East Hartford. Oct. 29
AT Southington, Nov. 5
VS. Manchester, Nov. 13
AT West Haven, Nov. 20