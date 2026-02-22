Central Connecticut Conference Boys Basketball Tournament Pairings, Matchups & Recent Championship History
It’s tournament time for high school basketball in Connecticut.
With the regular season concluding for most high school basketball teams over the weekend, conference tournaments will take place next week with the Naugatuck Valley League (NVL) Tournament having tipped off on Saturday.
The 2026 CCC Tournament Appears Wide Open
Arguably the most talented conference for high school boys basketball in the state of Connecticut is the CCC (Central Connecticut Conference) and this year’s CCC Tournament is wide open with many talented teams. Four of the top 10 teams ranked in GameTimeCT’s latest boys basketball poll come from the CCC in No. 4 Windsor, No. 5 East Catholic, No. 9 Northwest Catholic and No. 10 East Hartford.
Action Tips-Off on Monday at Higher Seeds And Continues Throughout the Week
The first two rounds of the CCC Tournament will be played at higher seeds, with the opening round on Monday, Feb. 23, followed by the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Two semifinals games taking place at Bristol Central High School on Saturday, Feb. 28. The championship games will be played the following Monday at the University of Hartford.
Note: Dates are likely to change due to the incoming blizzard in Connecticut Sunday-Monday.
CCC Boys Basketball Tournament Schedule
First-Round
(Monday, Feb. 23 @ higher seeds)
No. 1 Windsor vs. No. 16 Enfield
No. 2 East Hartford vs. No. 15 Farmington
No. 3 East Catholic vs. No. 14 Conard
No. 4 Northwest Catholic vs. No. 13 New Britain
No. 5 Platt vs. No. 12 Southington
No. 6 Newington vs. No. 11 E.O. Smith
No. 7 Hall vs. No. 10 Glastonbury
No. 8 Bloomfield vs. No. 9 Maloney
Quarterfinals
(Wednesday, Feb. 25 @ higher seeds)
Semifinals
(Saturday, Feb. 28 @ Bristol Central High School)
Championship Monday
(Monday, Mar. 2 @ University of Hartford, 8:00 p.m.)
CCC Boys Basketball Champions By The Year (Since 2010)
Since 2010, both Windsor and East Catholic have won five CCC titles with each team three-peating as champions at certain times, displaying their dominance in the conference. East Catholic has finished as runner-ups the last two seasons. East Catholic has appeared in nine title games since 2010 as Windsor has appeared in six.
Here are the results of the CCC Champions since 2010:
2025: Northwest Catholic def. East Catholic 54-51
2024: Windsor def. East Catholic 63-61
2023: East Catholic def. Bloomfield 78-62
2022: Bristol Central def. Northwest Catholic 63-56
2021: D-I Bristol Central def. East Catholic 67-66 | D-II Farmington def. Hall 58-47 | D-III Plainville def. Conard 45-40 | D-IV Tolland def. Hartford Public 59-43
2020: East Catholic def. Northwest Catholic 55-47
2019: Windsor def. East Catholic 87-85
2018: East Catholic def. Windsor 95-81
2017: East Catholic def. Weaver 67-66
2016: East Catholic def. Simsbury 54-49
2015: Weaver def. Windsor 83-66
2014: Weaver def. Maloney 59-57
2013: Windsor def. Glastonbury 74-67
2012: Windsor def. Manchester 105-72
2011: Windsor def. Maloney 85-70
2010: Bloomfield def. Northwest Catholic 84-78