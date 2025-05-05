Vote: Who should be the Connecticut Girls High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (5/5/2025)
The 2025 Connecticut high school girls lacrosse season is in the stretch run and as teams make their run towards the postseason, they are being fueled by top performances across the state
Here are the nine candidates for Girls Lacrosse Player of the Week in Connecticut.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 11. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:.
Lyla DeGaetano, New Canaan
DeGaetano recorded a hat trick in the Rams’ 18-1 win against Danbury.
Ellie Madancy, Lyman Hall
Madancy scored four and assisted on three, leading the Trojans to a 20-6 victory against Law.
Harper Dauphinee, Bristol Eastern
Dauphinee scored five goals and added an assist in the Lancers’ dominant win over crosstown rival Bristol Central.
Katie Walsh, Darien
Walsh, a senior committed to play for Colgate University, scored four times as the Blue Wave got revenge for last year’s CIAC Class LL Final with a 9-2 win over New Canaan.
Mia Marschner, Bethel
Marschner recorded seven points, scoring four and assisting three of the Wildcats’ 18 goals against Lakeview.
Emma Tuener, Morgan
Tuener had a hat trick and three assists in the thriller against Old Saybrook. Despite her six points, the Huskies fell short in overtime, 12-11.
Chloe Smith, Staples
Smith recorded seven points, leading the Wreckers to an 11-10 win over Masuk.
Jessica Knapp, East Lyme
Knapp, the senior captain, scored two goals and led the Vikings to an overtime win over Hand, 8-7.
Mackenzie Smith, Lewis Mills
Smith scored a hat trick, added an assist, and caused two turnovers in the Spartans’ shutout win against Windsor.