High School

Vote: Who should be the Connecticut Girls High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (5/5/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Kane Fox

High School On SI

The 2025 Connecticut high school girls lacrosse season is in the stretch run and as teams make their run towards the postseason, they are being fueled by top performances across the state

Here are the nine candidates for Girls Lacrosse Player of the Week in Connecticut.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 11. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:.

Lyla DeGaetano, New Canaan

DeGaetano recorded a hat trick in the Rams’ 18-1 win against Danbury.

Ellie Madancy, Lyman Hall

Madancy scored four and assisted on three, leading the Trojans to a 20-6 victory against Law.

Harper Dauphinee, Bristol Eastern

Dauphinee scored five goals and added an assist in the Lancers’ dominant win over crosstown rival Bristol Central.

Katie Walsh, Darien

Walsh, a senior committed to play for Colgate University, scored four times as the Blue Wave got revenge for last year’s CIAC Class LL Final with a 9-2 win over New Canaan.

Mia Marschner, Bethel

Marschner recorded seven points, scoring four and assisting three of the Wildcats’ 18 goals against Lakeview.

Emma Tuener, Morgan

Tuener had a hat trick and three assists in the thriller against Old Saybrook. Despite her six points, the Huskies fell short in overtime, 12-11.

Chloe Smith, Staples

Smith recorded seven points, leading the Wreckers to an 11-10 win over Masuk.

Jessica Knapp, East Lyme

Knapp, the senior captain, scored two goals and led the Vikings to an overtime win over Hand, 8-7.

Mackenzie Smith, Lewis Mills

Smith scored a hat trick, added an assist, and caused two turnovers in the Spartans’ shutout win against Windsor.

Published |Modified
Kane Fox
KANE FOX

Kane Fox is a Sports Communication student at Clemson University, expected to graduate with his Bachelor’s degree in 2028. He has worn many hats in sports media since 2021, as a play-by-play commentator, an on-camera studio host, and most recently as a sportswriter. Kane writes for The Tiger, Clemson’s newspaper, as a Senior Reporter for sports.3

Home/Connecticut