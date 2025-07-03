Vote: Who Is Wisconsin High School Softball's Top Catcher of 2025?
With the exciting spring season completed, it is time to take a look back at some of the top high school softball players in the state of Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was the best of the best at their position.
We started off with the hard-throwing pitchers, talented outfielders, and highly skilled corner infielders, so now it's time to focus on the catchers from throughout the state.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive!
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see a pitcher, catcher or outfielder on this list, as we try to get as many players as possible.
Voting remains open until July 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from this season; the poll is below the list of players)
Kennedy Bennett, Germantown, sophomore
The first-team All-Greater Metro Conference selection generated a .283 batting average with 15 hits, 17 RBIs, and three home runs as Germantown placed second in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished 16-4 overall.
Makayla Dallas, Valders, senior
The first-team All-Eastern Wisconsin Conference selection and Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association all-state honorable mention finished with a .486 batting average in helping lead Valders to a share of the conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals, and a 20-7 overall record.
Taylor Federwitz, Kaukauna, junior
The first-team All-Fox Valley Association selection played a critical role in leading high-powered Kaukauna to a conference title and WIAA Division 1 state championship to cap an undefeated season. The Galloping Ghosts finished with a 28-0 overall record, earned their fourth state title in five years, and have won 135 of the last 136 games.
Daviani Felix, Menasha, junior
The first-team All-Bay Conference selection helped lead Menasha to a league championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 16-12 overall record.
Ashley Gilroy, Arrowhead, senior
The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Arrowhead to a Classic 8 Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and 21-5 overall record.
Carson Harwood, Neenah, junior
The second-team All-Fox Valley Association selection helped guide Neenah to a strong second-place finish in the highly contested conference standings, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 19-10 overall record.
Reese Heinrich, Muskego, junior
The WFSCA all-state honorable mention selection generated a .448 batting average with 30 hits, 29 runs scored,18 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases to power Muskego to a second-place finish in the Classic 8 Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and 21-6 overall record.
Nevaeh Honick, Kimberly, senior
The honorable mention All-Fox Valley Association selection contributed to Kimberly's strong third-place finish in the talent-laden league standings, berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semis, and an 18-10 overall record.
Jayda Karls, New Berlin Eisenhower, senior
The WFSCA second-team all-state selection and multi-year All-Woodland Conference West choice helped New Berlin Eisenhower to a second-place finish in the league standings, a highly coveted spot in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and a 17-9 overall record.
Kaia McVay, Freedom, senior
First-team All-Northeastern Conference selection who generated a .393 batting average with 21 RBIs as Freedom finished fourth in league, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 regional finals, and finished 16-12 overall.
Casey Navarro, Kettle Moraine, senior
The four-time Classic 8 Conference selection helped propel Kettle Moraine to a third-place finish in the league standings, a spot in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 15-9 overall record.
Angela Parker, Kenosha Bradford, senior
The WFSCA first-team all-state selection and Southeast Conference Player of the Year led Kenosha Bradford to a league championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game, and 29-2 overall record.
Addi Peskie, Stevens Point, junior
The WFSCA first-team all-state selection and first-team All-Wisconsin Valley Conference choice helped lead Stevens Point to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA regional finals, and 21-6 overall record.
Aubrie Peterson, Hamilton, sophomore
Second-team All-Greater Metro Conference selection helped power Hamilton to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and 26-4 overall record.
Chloe Smith, Jefferson, senior
The honorable mention All-Rock Valley Conference selection played a critical role in helping propel Jefferson to a share of a league title (Rock Valley-Valley Division), a trip to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game, and 25-6 overall record.
Grace Solie, Wisconsin Lutheran, junior
The second-team All-Woodland Conference West selection generated a .375 batting average with 27 hits and 21RBIs in helping power Wisconsin Lutheran to a fourth consecutive conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 21-2 overall record.
Kalia Stammer, Xavier, sophomore
The first-team All-Bay Conference selection helped lead Xavier to a WIAA Division 3 regional championship and berth in the sectional semifinals.
Addison Wery, Seymour, senior
The WFSCA first-team all-state selection and first-team All-Bay Conference selection generated a .542 batting average with 13 hits and 12 RBIs as Seymour placed second in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 regional finals, and finished 15-8 overall.
Kailie Westphal, Waupun, senior
The WFSCA first-team all-state selection and East Central Conference Player of the Year finished with a .516 batting average, 13 home runs, and 21 stolen bases as Waupun earned a share of the league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional finals, and ended the season 18-10 overall.
Reghan Ziegler, Fond du Lac, senior
The honorable mention All-Fox Valley Association selection generated a .341 batting average with 31 hits, 29 RBIs, and 10 home runs as Fond du Lac finished fourth in league, advanced to a WIAA Division 1 sectional semis, and finished 18-11 overall.
Disclaimer: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
