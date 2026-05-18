Delaware (DIAA) High School Softball Playoffs: State Championship Bracket, Schedule, Matchups - May 19, 2026

The 2026 Delaware high school softball state championship bracket begins with Round 1 action on May 19 at 4:00 p.m.

Caravel was given the No. 1 seed in the tournament after finishing the season with an 18-1 record. They received a bye in the first round. They will face off against either No. 16 Padua or No. 17 Sussex Academy in round 2 action.

Conrad earned the No. 2 seed with a 16-1-1 record, and they will host a Round 2 game at home on May 21 at 4:00 p.m. They will face the winner of No. 15 Brandywine vs. No. 18 Cape Henlopen.

Sussex Central comes in at the No. 3 seed for the 2026 state tournament. They finished the season with an impressive 18-3 record. They brought home big wins against Polytech, Nandua, and Dover. They are coming into the playoffs with a nine-game win streak. They beat Delmar on May 15 in the last game of the regular season.

No. 4 Sussex Tech has a group of players who have been outstanding so far this season and are looking to continue their strong play into the playoffs. Journey Hearne, Cierra Lewis, and Kathryn Calloway were all top 20 in runs during the regular season.

High School on SI has the bracket and matchups for Delaware softball before the first pitch is thrown.

The 2026 DIAA state championship game begins on May 29th at the University of Delaware field.

The full bracket with all game times is linked below.

2026 Delaware (DIAA) High School Softball Playoffs: State Championship Bracket, Schedule, Scores

Round 1

Caravel (1) — BYE

Padua Academy (16) vs. Sussex Academy (17) — 05/19, 4:00 PM

Concord (8) — BYE

St. Mark's (9) vs. Newark Charter School (24) — 05/19, 4:00 PM

Sussex Tech (4) — BYE

Indian River (13) vs. Caesar Rodney (20) — 05/19, 4:00 PM

Polytech (5) — BYE

Delaware Military Academy (12) vs. Wilmington Charter (21) — 05/19, 4:00 PM

Conrad Science (2) — BYE

Brandywine (15) vs. Cape Henlopen (18) — 05/19, 4:00 PM

Lake Forest (7) — BYE

Middletown (10) vs. Odessa (23) — 05/19, 4:00 PM

Sussex Central (3) — BYE

Appoquinimink (14) vs. Red Lion Christian Academy (19) — 05/19, 4:00 PM

Delmar (6) — BYE

Smyrna (11) vs. Milford (22) — 05/19, 4:00 PM

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