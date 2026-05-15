2026 Idaho (IDHSA) High School Softball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 15
The 2026 Idaho high school softball playoffs continue on May 14th with the opening round across all classifications.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Idaho high school softball playoffs.
The 2026 IDHSAA state championship games will begin on Friday, May 15th.
2026 Idaho High School Softball 2A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IDHSAA) - May 14, 2026
Games played at Genesee High School
No. 4 Genesee vs. No. 5 Horseshoe Bend - 05/14 - 10:00 AM MDT
No. 3 Glenns Ferry vs. No. 6 Idaho City - 05/14 - 10:00 AM MDT
2026 Idaho High School Softball 3A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IDHSAA) - May 14, 2026
Games played at Timberlake and Lakeland High School
No. 1 Nampa Christian vs. No. 8 Firth - 05/14 - 3:00 PM MDT
No. 4 Orofino vs. No. 5 Wendell - 05/14 - 5:15 PM MDT
No. 3 Malad vs. No. 6 Kellogg - 05/14 - 3:00 PM MDT
No. 2 Parma vs. No. 7 North Fremont - 05/14 - 5:15 PM MDT
2026 Idaho High School Softball 4A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IDHSAA) - May 14, 2026
Games played at Filer High School
No. 1 Kimberly vs. No. 8 Marsh Valley - 05/14 - 3:00 PM MDT
No. 4 Weiser vs. No. 5 Preston - 05/14 - 5:15 PM MDT
No. 3 Gooding vs. No. 6 Sugar-Salem - 05/14 - 3:00 PM MDT
No. 2 Cole Valley vs. No. 7 Fruitland - 05/14 - 5:15 PM MDT
2026 Idaho High School Softball 5A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IDHSAA) - May 14, 2026
Games played at Post Falls High School
No. 1 Middleton vs. No. 8 Twin Falls - 05/14 - 3:00 PM MDT
No. 4 Bonneville vs. No. 5 Pocatello - 05/14 - 5:15 PM MDT
No. 3 Blackfoot vs. No. 6 Lakeland - 05/14 - 3:00 PM MDT
No. 2 Vallviue vs. No. 7 Burley - 05/14 - 5:15 PM MDT
2026 Idaho High School Softball 6A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IDHSAA) - May 14, 2026
Games played at Coeur d'Alene and Lake City High School
No. 1 Owyhee vs. No. 8 Rocky Mountain - 05/14 - 3:00 PM MDT
No. 4 Highland vs. No. 5 Mountain View - 05/14 - 5:15 PM MDT
No. 3 Lake City vs. No. 6 Thunder Ridge - 05/14 - 3:00 PM MDT
No. 2 Eagle vs. No. 7 Capital - 05/14 - 5:15 PM MDT
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Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.