2026 Idaho (IDHSA) High School Softball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 15

The 2026 Idaho high school softball playoffs continue on May 14th with the opening round across all classifications.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Idaho high school softball playoffs.

The 2026 IDHSAA state championship games will begin on Friday, May 15th.

Games played at Genesee High School

No. 4 Genesee vs. No. 5 Horseshoe Bend - 05/14 - 10:00 AM MDT

No. 3 Glenns Ferry vs. No. 6 Idaho City - 05/14 - 10:00 AM MDT

Games played at Timberlake and Lakeland High School

No. 1 Nampa Christian vs. No. 8 Firth - 05/14 - 3:00 PM MDT

No. 4 Orofino vs. No. 5 Wendell - 05/14 - 5:15 PM MDT

No. 3 Malad vs. No. 6 Kellogg - 05/14 - 3:00 PM MDT

No. 2 Parma vs. No. 7 North Fremont - 05/14 - 5:15 PM MDT

Games played at Filer High School

No. 1 Kimberly vs. No. 8 Marsh Valley - 05/14 - 3:00 PM MDT

No. 4 Weiser vs. No. 5 Preston - 05/14 - 5:15 PM MDT

No. 3 Gooding vs. No. 6 Sugar-Salem - 05/14 - 3:00 PM MDT

No. 2 Cole Valley vs. No. 7 Fruitland - 05/14 - 5:15 PM MDT

Games played at Post Falls High School

No. 1 Middleton vs. No. 8 Twin Falls - 05/14 - 3:00 PM MDT

No. 4 Bonneville vs. No. 5 Pocatello - 05/14 - 5:15 PM MDT

No. 3 Blackfoot vs. No. 6 Lakeland - 05/14 - 3:00 PM MDT

No. 2 Vallviue vs. No. 7 Burley - 05/14 - 5:15 PM MDT

Games played at Coeur d'Alene and Lake City High School

No. 1 Owyhee vs. No. 8 Rocky Mountain - 05/14 - 3:00 PM MDT

No. 4 Highland vs. No. 5 Mountain View - 05/14 - 5:15 PM MDT

No. 3 Lake City vs. No. 6 Thunder Ridge - 05/14 - 3:00 PM MDT

No. 2 Eagle vs. No. 7 Capital - 05/14 - 5:15 PM MDT