Delaware High School Boys Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

The 2026 Delaware boys basketball season has come to an end, and a champion has been crowned.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture the state title.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

2026 Delaware (DIAA) Boys Basketball Championship (Click to view full bracket)

More Boys Basketball Coverage from High School On SI