Delaware high school football: Middletown announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the First State and High School On SI Delaware will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Middletown Cavaliers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Cavaliers will play 10 games, including two contests against Good Counsel (Maryland) and Red Bank Catholic (New Jersey).
Among other teams on the schedule are Appoquinimink, Bishop Watterson (Ohio), Caravel Academy, Salesianum, Sussex Central and on the road against William Penn.
Below is the Cavaliers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 MIDDLETOWN CAVALIERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 30: at Bishop Watterson (Ohio)
Sep. 5: at Red Bank Catholic (New Jersey)
Sep. 12: vs. Good Counsel (Maryland)
Sep. 26: vs. Smyrna
Oct. 3: at Sussex Central
Oct. 11: at William Penn
Oct. 17: vs. Caravel Academy
Oct. 24: at Salesianum
Oct. 31: at Hodgson Vo-Tech
Nov. 7: vs. Appoquinimink
