Delaware high school football: Middletown announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Cavaliers' schedule are Good Counsel (Maryland) and Red Bank Catholic (New Jersey)

Andy Villamarzo

Middletown sophomore Daniel Davis (11) runs the ball as St. Georges junior Jahlil Settles (66) bears down during the DIAA football Class 3A semifinal game at Cavaliers Stadium in Middletown, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Middletown won 24-7.
Middletown sophomore Daniel Davis (11) runs the ball as St. Georges junior Jahlil Settles (66) bears down during the DIAA football Class 3A semifinal game at Cavaliers Stadium in Middletown, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Middletown won 24-7. / Benjamin Chambers/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the First State and High School On SI Delaware will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Middletown Cavaliers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Cavaliers will play 10 games, including two contests against Good Counsel (Maryland) and Red Bank Catholic (New Jersey).

Among other teams on the schedule are Appoquinimink, Bishop Watterson (Ohio), Caravel Academy, Salesianum, Sussex Central and on the road against William Penn.

Below is the Cavaliers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 MIDDLETOWN CAVALIERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 30: at Bishop Watterson (Ohio)

Sep. 5: at Red Bank Catholic (New Jersey)

Sep. 12: vs. Good Counsel (Maryland)

Sep. 26: vs. Smyrna

Oct. 3: at Sussex Central

Oct. 11: at William Penn

Oct. 17: vs. Caravel Academy

Oct. 24: at Salesianum

Oct. 31: at Hodgson Vo-Tech

Nov. 7: vs. Appoquinimink

Published
