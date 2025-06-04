Final Top 10 Delaware high school softball rankings (6/3/2025)
The high school softball season has come to a close in the Blue Hen State as teams gathered for the Final Four, championships last week. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Delaware high school softball features several ball clubs that are among the Atlantic region's best around.
Finishing strong at the No. 1 spot is Caravel Academy as they have won five straight DIAA state championships after narrowly defeating Sussex Tech, 3-2. Who else is in the conversation, though, rounding out the rankings out of Delaware?
Besides the Buccaneers, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Delaware? Take a look at our Power 10 rankings as we give you our last list as teams head into the off-season, as we see it.
Top 10 Delaware High School Softball Rankings (6/3/2025)
1. Caravel Academy (18-3)
The top-ranked Buccaneers are coming off winning it all in last season's DIAA state championship and made it five straight titles after a narrow 3-2 victory over Sussex Tech. The Buccaneers have won seven straight games since a 3-1 loss to Appoquinimink, defeating teams like Conrad Science, Indian River and Sussex Academy before clinching the DIAA crown.
2. Sussex Tech (14-8)
This wasn't a hard decision to bump the Ravens from the middle of the pack to just behind Caravel Academy, as Sussex Tech gave the Buccaneers everything they could handle in a 3-2 loss. From knocking off a very solid Sussex Academy team in a 10-6 win, it was an impressive ending to the season nonetheless for the Ravens.
3. Lake Forest (20-2)
The Spartans had started off the season with seventeen straight victories before losing their first game, a 5-4 loss to Laurel. Lake Forest had made a big jump up in our rankings last week when they defeated top-ranked Cape Henlopen, 4-2. The Spartans don't take a dip down in this week's ranks despite a 15-0 loss to Sussex Tech, last week. Lake Forest's season is officially over.
4. Cape Henlopen (19-2)
Having an ace pitcher Abby Marsh back on the mound makes all the difference and the Vikings have that at their disposal heading into the postseason. Cape Henlopen dropped its second game of the season in a 5-2 loss to Smyrna last week.
5. Delmar (14-5)
Since back-to-back losses against Caravel Academy and Mardela, the Wildcats had won six straight games versus Caesar Rodney, Delmarva Christian, Indian River, Seaford, Sussex Academy and Sussex Tech. The Wildcats' win streak ended with a 4-2 loss to Sussex Tech, thus ending their season.
6. Sussex Academy (16-7)
The Seahawks had been playing their best softball of the season and finished on the doorstep of playing for the DIAA state championship before losing to Sussex Tech, 10-6.
7. Appoquinimink (17-3)
We don't remove the Jaguars from the rankings, though their season came to an end in the DIAA playoffs after a narrow 6-5 loss to Caravel Academy. The previous No. 1 ranked team out of Delaware prove themselves plenty worthy of remaining in the ranks.
8. Polytech (15-5)
The Panthers move down a couple spot in this week's rankings and were on a 7-game winning streak before falling in a 5-1 loss Cape Henlopen recently. Polytech's most recent game was a 11-0 loss to Sussex Academy.
9. Smyrna (14-8)
The Eagles were been easily one of the state's top teams towards the end of the season, winning seven straight games on their way to the Final Four of the DIAA playoffs, ending in a 6-3 loss to eventual champion Caravel Academy. Along the way, Smyrna defeated the likes of Appoquinimink, Cape Henlopen and Red Lion Christian Academy, respectively.
10. Laurel (12-9)
Taking the final spot in our rankings as the state semifinals and championships take place this week are the Bulldogs, after the were narrowly edged out by Sussex Academy, 8-7. Before that they had notched wins over St. Mark's and Woodbridge.
