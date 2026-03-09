National High School Softball Top 25 Rankings - March 9, 2026

The top teams in the High School on SI National Softball Top 25 Rankings remained the same this week, as Orange Beach kept its perfect record intact.

One of the top programs in Alabama high school softball, the Makos earned a close decision around several more blowouts. Right behind Orange Beach sits another Alabama program in Thompson, who ran its record to 14-0.

Three new teams entered the rankings this week as three dropped.

Here is the latest edition of the High School on SI National Softball Top 25 Rankings:

High School On SI National Softball Top 25

1. Orange Beach (Orange Beach, Alabama)

Record: 7-0

Led by multiple Division I recruits, the Makos are off to a fast start as they look to work towards another state championship run. They picked up a solid 4-3 decision over Saint James in tournament action.

2. Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama)

Record: 14-0

The defending Class 7A state softball champions continue to run over the competition, earning four straight shutouts to start the month.

3. Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, Louisiana)

Record: 13-0

Kynzee Anderson and the Cavs look poised for a sixth consecutive state championship, piling up double-digit run totals with ease.

4. Desert Mountain (Scottsdale, Arizona)

Record: 7-0-1

Nothing but 10-plus runs in every single game outside of the draw with Basha.

5. Barbers Hill (Mt. Belvieu, Texas)

Record: 19-3

The Eagles showed their potential with a 20-run performance in a win over Port Arthur Memorial last week.

6. Lake Creek (Montgomery, Texas)

Record: 19-1

The Lions have won six in a row since a loss to Barbers Hill.

7. Melissa (Melissa, Texas)

Record: 14-2

The Cardinals closed out February with seven straight wins and have started March with back-to-back victories.

8. Kingwood (Kingwood, Texas)

Record: 18-2

Four shutouts with 43 runs scored since a 2-0 loss to Barbers Hill on the road.

9. Northwest Rankin (Brandon, Mississippi)

Record: 8-3

The Cougars have been strong since a three-game slide in the early stages of the year.

10. Katy (Katy, Texas)

Record: 18-5

A 3-1 loss to Paetow snapped a six-game win streak for the Tigers.

11. Norco (Norco, California)

Record: 5-2

12. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida)

Record: 6-1

13. Kenton Ridge (Springfield, Ohio)

Record: 0-0

14. Sam Houston (Lake Charles, Louisiana)

Record: 7-1

15. Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Record: 3-0

16. Doral Academy (Doral, Florida)

Record: 5-0

17. La Salle Academy (Providence, Rhode Island)

Record: 0-0

18. Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, California)

Record: 8-0

19. Bentonville (Bentonville, Arkansas)

Record: 3-0

20. Midway (Waco, Texas)

Record: 15-3-1

21. Pace (Pace, Florida)

Record: 8-1

22. Xavier College Prep (Phoenix, Arizona)

Record: 4-1

23. Parrish (Parrish, Florida)

Record: 4-0

24. Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Virginia)

Record: 0-0

25. Hernando (Hernando, Mississippi)

Record: 12-0

Dropped out: No. 13 Del Oro; No. 22 Salpointe Catholic; No. 25 Lake Ridge.