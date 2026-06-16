Recent Delaware High School Football State Champions Not Fielding Team This Fall

A Delaware high school football team that captured a state championship just two years ago has decided to not field a varsity team in 2026 because of safety concerns.

According to a report by WDEL out of Delaware , Caravel Academy, a preparatory school located in Glasgow, Delaware, will not compete this season. The Buccaneers won the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A State Football Championship.

Caravel Academy Won Back-To-Back State Titles In 2023, 2024

Caravel Academy won back-to-back state titles in 2023 and 2024, marking the fifth and sixth championships all-time for the program. They downed Howard High School in the 2024 final, 43-6, from Abessinio Stadium.

However, just two short years later, the Buccaneers are struggling to field a competitive varsity team, despite coming off a solid 6-4 season. They were bumped up from Class 2A to Class 3A a season ago after going 38-1 overall.

“Football is a physically demanding sport that requires adequate roster depth to ensure safe practice environments, proper player rotation and competitive game participation,” Caravel Academy Head of School, Dr. Jerry Lamey, told the news source in a letter. “At this time, we do not believe we can provide those conditions at the varsity level.”

Buccaneers Advanced To Class 3A State Playoffs Last Season, Won Six Games

The Buccaneers advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 3A Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association State Football Playoffs, falling to Appoquinimink. The private school as the seventh smallest enrollment of any DIAA school that competes in high school football at just 373 students.

Last year, Caravel Academy was forced to forfeit a game to Salesianum. Following that forfeit, they defeated Hodgson Vo-Tech before the loss to Appoquinimink.

The Buccaneers earned three straight convincing wins to open the season before edging Caesar Rodney, 21-19. They lost to Appoquinimink, 17-14, and fell to Middletown the following week, 28-7, before a win over William Penn.

Several schools around the United States have already followed the same decision made by Caravel Academy in canceling the planned 2026 season at the high school varsity football level.

Players Eligible For One-Time, Penalty-Free Transfer

Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association rules do allow for a one-time, penalty-free transfer for any student to move schools and be allowed to compete this fall on the gridiron. All nine of the scheduled opponents for Caravel Academy can now work to fill that open date on their respective schedules.

The Buccaneers were scheduled to open the season against Red Lion Christian Academy, who took over as Class 2A state champions in Delaware last year when they defeated Indian River in the finals, 22-21 in double overtime. During the 2025 regular season, Caravel Academy posted a convincing 42-18 victory over the Lions.