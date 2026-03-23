Iowa High School Football Team Considering Suspending 2026 Season
An Iowa high school football program could see its fate sealed regarding the 2026 varsity season months before it is scheduled to begin.
According to a report by KCCI, Central Decatur Community School District is in the process of reviewing all options for the 2026 Iowa high school football season - including suspending play for the varsity program.
The school board revealed that a February survey conducted showed support for suspending the varsity season for the coming year, opting instead to play a year of eight-player junior varsity football only at the high school level.
Central Decatur Won Four Combined Games The Past Two Seasons
Central Decatur put together a 2-6 season in 2025, as the Cardinals scored a season-opening win over Saydel and bested Colfax-Mingo in Week 4. From there, they scored just 18 points total, losing the final four games of the season - with the final one being a forfeit due to injuries and safety concerns.
Injuries and safety concerns for high school football players in Iowa have become a hot button top in recent years. Several schools, including a recent state champion, have forfeited games and suspended play for weeks at a time.
When teams take that action, it leaves the opposition without a game that week in most cases as it can be difficult to schedule a contest on short notice.
Central Decatur has gone 4-12 over the past two seasons after going 6-4 in 2023. They won nine games in 2014 and have had at least four wins in seven years since that high-water mark.
According to Bound, Nick Tharp was listed as the most recent head coach of the Cardinals.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker