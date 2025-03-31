Top 10 Delaware high school softball preseason rankings (3/31/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Blue Hen State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Delaware features several teams that are among the Atlantic region's best around.
Starting off at the top spot is Caravel Academy, as they are coming off winning a DIAA state championship last season over Sussex Central. Who else is in the conversation, though?
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Delaware? Take a look at our Power 10 rankings as we give you our preseason list ahead of next week's regular season openers.
Top 10 Delaware High School Softball Preseason Rankings
1. Caravel Academy
The Buccaneers are coming off winning it all in last season's DIAA state championship game in a narrow 2-0 victory over Sussex Central. Only loss all of last season was to Rising Sun, 5-4, in eight innings. With enough returning talent, Caravel should be back in the mix to repeat as state champs.
2. Sussex Central
We are going to stick the team that ended up falling to Caravel Academy at the end of the season right behind them to start. The Golden Knights had a roster filled almost to the brim with freshmen, which means this team will be good not only this spring, but for years to come.
3. Appoquinimink
It was a pretty treacherous road throughout the season for the Jaguars, as they faced DMV powers like Caravel Academy and Rising Sun last season. With a bevy of talent back in the fold, look for Appoquinimink to make some noise.
4. Laurel
This Bulldogs team was pretty darn good last season, with two of their five losses coming to top-ranked Caravel Academy. There's plenty to like about this team heading into the spring.
5. Cape Henlopen
Having an ace pitcher back on the mound makes all the difference and the Vikings have that at their disposal. Abby Marsh is back after going 15-4 with 98 strikeouts.
6. Smyrna
The Eagles were a difficult team to read from 2024, but when they showed up to play, they were about as good as anyone in the state. Expect Smyrna to flirt with moving up the ranks in the early going.
7. Indian River
Though Indian River loses a lot of pitching from last season, they do bring back senior Sophie Scurci, who belted two home runs and drove in 12 runs in 2024.
8. St. Mark's
Coming off a 15-win season in 2024, the Spartans know how to score runs as evident of last year. St. Mark's scored 10-plus runs in eight of their 15 victories.
9. Lake Forest
Honestly, Lake Forest could be higher up after going 17-3 last season. It was a disappointing end, falling to Caesar Rodney in the playoffs, but the Spartans have plenty of experience dotted along the roster in order to make a deep postseason push.
10. Polytech
The Panthers come in at the last spot in our rankings after they won 16 games in 2024. Ploytech will certainly be a team to watch for as the season begins.
